Top 10 countries with the best road networks in the world: 2026 rankings

Top 10 countries with the best road networks in the world: 2026 rankings

Top 10 countries with the best road networks in the world: 2026 rankings

Roads are more than ribbons of asphalt connecting cities and towns. They are the backbone of economic activity, shaping how quickly goods reach markets, how efficiently businesses operate, and how easily people access jobs, healthcare and education.

Singapore tops the 2026 global ranking for the world's best road network.

The Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan and the UAE are among the top 10.

The rankings are based on the Road Quality Index compiled from World Economic Forum data.

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Well-maintained road networks lower transport costs, reduce travel time, improve road safety and make countries more attractive destinations for investment and tourism.

A new ranking compiled by StatRanker.org has identified the countries with the best-performing road networks in the world using the Road Quality Index (QRI), offering insight into the nations that have built transport systems renowned for their reliability and efficiency.

Top 10 countries with the best road networks in the world: 2026 rankings

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The Road Quality Index is based on the World Economic Forum's Quality of Road Infrastructure indicator under its Global Competitiveness framework.

Business executives across participating countries rate the quality of the roads they use on a scale of one (1) to seven (7), with one representing an underdeveloped network and seven indicating an extensive, efficient and well-maintained system.

Although the most recent globally comparable dataset comes from 2019, StatRanker.org continues to use it as the latest comprehensive international benchmark. The global average score across the 141 economies surveyed stands at 4.07.

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Unlike engineering assessments that focus solely on pavement condition, the ranking reflects how roads perform in everyday life.

Business leaders consider factors such as maintenance, traffic flow, road signage, congestion management, construction disruptions and the reliability of travel times.

This means countries earn high scores not simply by building new highways, but by maintaining existing infrastructure to consistently high standards.

1. Singapore

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Singapore tops the global rankings with an impressive score of 6.5.

Singapore tops the global rankings with an impressive score of 6.5. Despite its limited land area, the city-state has developed one of the world's most efficient road systems through meticulous planning and continuous maintenance.

Smart traffic management technologies, electronic road pricing and rapid incident response help keep congestion under control, while clearly marked roads and regular resurfacing ensure consistently high standards.

2. Netherlands

Creator: T.W. van Urk | Credit: Kruwt - stock.adobe.com Copyright: T.W. van Urk

The Netherlands follows closely with 6.4 points. Its extensive motorway network seamlessly links major cities, industrial centres and the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest seaport. Continuous investment in maintenance and integrated transport planning has helped create one of the world's most dependable road systems for commuters and freight operators alike.

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3. Switzerland

Switzerland’s roads are world-renowned for their exceptional quality

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Switzerland ranks third with 6.3 points. Maintaining high-quality roads across mountainous terrain is no small achievement, yet the country has built an extensive network of tunnels, bridges and alpine highways that remain operational throughout the year. Strong engineering standards and disciplined maintenance have made Swiss roads among the safest and most reliable globally.

4. Hong Kong SAR

The 4.8km Lung Shan Tunnel is the longest road tunnel in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan

Hong Kong shares fourth place with a score of 6.1. Its densely populated urban environment relies on a sophisticated system of expressways, tunnels, flyovers and carefully managed traffic corridors. Efficient road management allows people and goods to move despite limited space and heavy traffic volumes.

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5. Japan

Japan also records 6.1 points. The country's reputation for precision extends to its road infrastructure, where rigorous engineering standards and regular maintenance underpin an extensive expressway network.

Japan also records 6.1 points. The country's reputation for precision extends to its road infrastructure, where rigorous engineering standards and regular maintenance underpin an extensive expressway network. Roads are also designed with resilience in mind, helping communities recover quickly after earthquakes, typhoons and other natural disasters.

6. Austria

Austria earns 6.0 points, reflecting its strong road connectivity across the Alps and central Europe.

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Austria earns 6.0 points, reflecting its strong road connectivity across the Alps and central Europe. Its motorway system plays a vital role in linking Western and Eastern Europe, supporting both tourism and international trade. Consistent investment has ensured that even mountain routes remain safe and efficient.

7. Portugal

Creator: PEDRO OLIVEIRA

Portugal also scores 6.0 points. Over the past few decades, the country has significantly modernised its road network, connecting Lisbon, Porto and other major cities through high-quality motorways. Continuous maintenance and improvements have strengthened domestic mobility while supporting trade with neighbouring Spain and the rest of Europe.

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8. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates completes the group of countries tied at 6.0 points. Massive investment in transport infrastructure has produced wide, modern expressways linking cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Smart traffic systems and ongoing expansion projects have further enhanced the country's reputation for world-class road infrastructure.

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9. South Korea

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Vehicles crawl along the northbound lane, pictured left, and southbound lane of the Gyeongbu Expressway near Jamwon Interchange in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 7.

South Korea ranks ninth with 5.9 points. Its extensive highway network supports one of the world's leading manufacturing and technology economies, ensuring efficient movement between industrial zones, ports and urban centres. Reliable transport infrastructure has played a major role in the country's rapid economic development.

10. Oman

Oman rounds out the top ten with a score of 5.7. Over the past two decades, the country has invested heavily in modern highways connecting Muscat with ports, border crossings and inland regions.

Oman rounds out the top ten with a score of 5.7. Over the past two decades, the country has invested heavily in modern highways connecting Muscat with ports, border crossings and inland regions. These improvements have strengthened trade, tourism and economic diversification while significantly improving domestic connectivity.

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Why these countries lead the rankings

The difference between first-placed Singapore and tenth-placed Oman is just 0.8 points, highlighting how competitive the world's best road networks have become. However, the gap between the global average of 4.07 and the leading countries remains significant.

One common feature among the top-ranked nations is their commitment to maintenance rather than relying solely on new construction. Governments that prioritise preventative repairs, effective drainage systems, clear signage and efficient traffic management consistently outperform those that focus only on expanding road networks.

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Reliable roads have direct economic benefits. Businesses can transport goods more efficiently, commuters spend less time in traffic, logistics costs decline and vehicles experience less wear and tear. High-quality infrastructure also encourages investment, boosts tourism and improves access to essential public services.