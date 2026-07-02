Top 10 coldest countries in the world in 2026: See list
Russia has been ranked the coldest country in the world in 2026, with Canada taking second place based on average annual temperatures.
The rankings are dominated by northern and mountainous countries, highlighting the influence of geography and climate on global temperatures.
See the full list of the world's 10 coldest countries in 2026 and their average annual temperatures.
In these nations, bitterly cold weather is not confined to winter but forms part of everyday life, influencing transport, housing, agriculture and economic activity.
The latest 2026 data compiled by World Population Review ranks the world's coldest countries based on their average annual temperatures.
Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by nations in the Northern Hemisphere, where Arctic climates, vast landmasses and mountainous terrain combine to produce some of the coldest conditions on Earth.
Russia and Canada remain the coldest
Russia tops the 2026 rankings with an average annual temperature of -2.50°C (27.50°F), making it the coldest country in the world. As the largest country by land area, Russia stretches deep into the Arctic Circle and across Siberia, where long, severe winters pull the national average below freezing.
Canada ranks second with an average annual temperature of -2.14°C (28.15°F). Its extensive northern territories, many of which experience Arctic conditions, make it the only other country on the list with an average annual temperature below 0°C.
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Why these countries are so cold
The rankings show that extreme cold is determined by more than latitude alone. Elevation, distance from the sea, landmass and geographical location all play important roles.
Countries such as Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan feature prominently because of their high-altitude mountain ranges, which keep temperatures low throughout much of the year.
Iceland's location near the Arctic Circle and Mongolia's harsh continental climate also contribute to their positions among the world's coldest nations.
Together, these factors explain why several countries with different landscapes and climates still record some of the lowest average temperatures globally.
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The rankings are based on World Population Review's 2026 Coldest Countries in the World index, which uses CMIP6 climate modelling data. Rather than measuring isolated weather extremes, the index calculates long-term average annual temperatures, providing a more accurate comparison of national climates.
This methodology reflects what people experience throughout the year rather than focusing on short-lived cold spells.
The table below shows the top 10 coldest countries in the world in 2026, based on the latest average annual temperature data from World Population Review.
10 coldest countries in the world
Rank
Country
Average Temperature (°C)
Average Temperature (°F)
1
Russia
-2.50
27.50
2
Canada
-2.14
28.15
3
Tajikistan
1.10
33.98
4
Kyrgyzstan
1.54
34.77
5
Iceland
1.98
35.56
6
Mongolia
2.36
36.25
7
Norway
3.00
37.40
8
Sweden
4.55
40.19
9
Andorra
6.23
43.21
10
Switzerland
6.27
43.29
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