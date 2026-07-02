Creative Arts Agency to introduce mandatory registration and licensing for all creative businesses

The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has announced plans to make the registration and licensing of all creative enterprises in Ghana compulsory under a new regulatory framework aimed at improving oversight and professionalism within the industry.

The Creative Arts Agency will require all creative enterprises in Ghana to register and obtain licences under a new regulatory framework aimed at improving oversight in the sector.

The mandatory licensing system will help the Agency build a comprehensive database of creative industry players to enhance regulation and policy implementation.

Businesses that fail to comply with the new requirements could face fines, up to two years' imprisonment, or both, according to the Agency's Acting CEO, Gideon Aryeequaye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2026 Behind the Scenes Ghana Project Dissemination in Accra on Tuesday, 30 June, the Agency's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gideon Aryeequaye, said the initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen governance across Ghana's creative sector.

He stated;

Every creative enterprise will have to be registered and licensed by the Creative Arts Agency

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Aryeequaye, the proposed licensing system will allow the Agency to develop a comprehensive database of individuals and businesses operating within the creative industry, making regulation more efficient and evidence-based.

He explained;

The idea is for us to be able to gather enough data and to work with it, and also to find it easier to regulate the system

He disclosed that the Agency is currently finalising the operational guidelines that will govern the implementation of the new policy and urged industry players to comply once it comes into force.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aryeequaye also cautioned that failure to adhere to the regulations could attract legal sanctions, including fines, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

The Acting CEO said the new framework is intended to promote greater accountability, improve standards and create a more organised environment that supports the long-term growth of Ghana's creative economy.