6 new countries Ghana could soon have direct flights to after Parliament's approval: See list

Ghana is set to expand its international aviation network after Parliament ratified bilateral air services agreements with six countries, paving the way for new direct passenger and cargo flight routes.

Parliament has approved air services agreements with six countries.

The deals pave the way for future direct passenger and cargo flights.

See the full list of the countries.

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The agreements, signed between 2018 and 2023, were presented to Parliament by the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, and provide the legal framework for commercial airline operations between Ghana and the respective countries.

Parliament of Ghana

The agreements cover the transportation of passengers, cargo and mail, while granting designated airlines the rights to operate scheduled services between Ghana and each partner nation.

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Although direct flights are not expected to begin immediately, the approvals create the legal basis for airlines to launch services once commercial and regulatory requirements are met.

Also Read: 4 West African countries including Ghana retain visa processing services as US shuts 30 centres in Africa

Below are the six (6) countries covered by the agreements.

1. Republic of Benin

Cotonou is the Capital of Benin. Image Credit: worldatlas.com

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The agreement with Benin is expected to strengthen regional air connectivity and facilitate the movement of passengers and cargo between the two (2) neighbouring West African countries, supporting trade and tourism within the sub-region.

2. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

The deal with Saudi Arabia is expected to improve aviation links between Ghana and the Middle East. It could particularly benefit Ghanaian pilgrims travelling for Hajj and Umrah while also supporting business, labour mobility and trade.

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3. Republic of Mauritius

Mauritius Port Louis via Wikipedia

The agreement with Mauritius is expected to enhance tourism and commercial exchanges between the two (2) countries. Mauritius is recognised for its successful aviation and tourism sectors, offering opportunities for closer cooperation.

4. Co-operative Republic of Guyana

Co-operative Republic of Guyana

The agreement with Guyana expands Ghana's aviation reach into South America and supports growing diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

5. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Luxembourg

Luxembourg's position as one of Europe's leading air cargo hubs means the agreement could boost freight services and strengthen trade logistics between Ghana and Europe.

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6. State of Qatar

Lusail in Qatar

The agreement with Qatar is expected to enhance passenger and cargo services while providing improved access to Doha, one of the world's busiest international transit hubs.

What the agreements mean

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The ratification does not automatically result in immediate direct flights. Instead, it provides the legal framework that allows designated airlines from both countries to negotiate and commence operations once regulatory approvals and commercial arrangements are completed.

If implemented, the agreements are expected to reduce travel time on some routes, improve cargo movement, strengthen trade and tourism, and further position Ghana as an important aviation hub in West Africa.

Also Read: 10 cheapest African countries Ghanaians can visit without breaking the bank