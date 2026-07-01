3 die during Mexico World Cup celebrations after Ecuador win

Three people, including a 19-year-old woman, have died after reportedly suffering suffocation during massive World Cup celebrations in Mexico City following Mexico's historic victory over Ecuador.

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According to city health authorities cited by the BBC, the victims included a 19-year-old woman, a 48-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. The deaths occurred on Tuesday night as enormous crowds gathered across the Mexican capital to celebrate the national team's 2-0 win over Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup.

The victory secured Mexico's place in the Round of 16 and marked the country's first World Cup knockout-stage qualification victory since 1986, triggering widespread celebrations throughout the city.

Officials said more than one million supporters took to the streets, with many converging around the iconic Angel of Independence monument in downtown Mexico City to celebrate the memorable triumph.

Emergency responders attended to three unconscious individuals at separate locations along Paseo de la Reforma before transporting them to hospital.

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Health authorities revealed that first responders performed emergency medical procedures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), before the victims were transferred for specialised treatment. Despite efforts to save them, all three were later pronounced dead. Authorities confirmed that the victims died from suffocation and have since been identified by their families.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada expressed her condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and pledged support during the difficult period.

In a statement, she urged football supporters to celebrate responsibly and prioritise safety during large public gatherings.

The celebrations saw thousands of fans fill the streets, while fireworks continued long into the night following the final whistle.

Prior to the match, city authorities had already warned supporters against gathering near the Angel of Independence monument due to concerns over overcrowding.

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Mexico's victory over Ecuador has propelled the team into the World Cup Round of 16, where they could face England should the Three Lions overcome DR Congo in their upcoming knockout fixture.