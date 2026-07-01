In separate statements issued after the floods, the Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) and the National Peace Council (NPC) said their facilities were severely affected.

In separate statements issued after the floods, the Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) and the National Peace Council (NPC) said their facilities were severely affected.

2 state agencies suffer heavy losses after Accra floods; several pieces of equipment destroyed [photos]

Two (2) state institutions have confirmed significant losses after Monday's devastating floods in Accra damaged offices, equipment and disrupted operations following hours of heavy rainfall.

Two (2) state agencies have reported major losses after Monday's floods in Accra.

Offices, equipment and important documents were damaged by floodwaters.

Recovery efforts are underway as operations gradually resume.

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Also Read: Ghana records heaviest monthly rainfall ever as June 2026 sets new record

In separate statements issued after the floods, the Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) and the National Peace Council (NPC) said their facilities were severely affected, with critical infrastructure, office equipment and documents damaged by floodwaters.

The Ghana Digital Centres Limited said portions of the Accra Digital Centre were inundated during the heavy rains on Monday, June 29th, affecting several facilities and disrupting the operations of businesses and organisations operating within the centre.

Also Read: Dr Bawumia calls for state of emergency after deadly Accra floods

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The Ghana Digital Centres Limited said portions of the Accra Digital Centre were inundated during the heavy rains.

The management said it was working to restore normal operations while supporting affected tenants.

"The safety and wellbeing of everyone within the Centre remain our foremost priority," GDCL stated, adding that its management, technical and operations teams had been "working tirelessly to assess the extent of the damage, secure affected areas, and implement immediate recovery measures."

It also assured tenants that the organisation remains committed to restoring affected facilities "as quickly and safely as possible while strengthening measures to enhance resilience against future occurrences."

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Meanwhile, the National Peace Council said floodwaters submerged several offices at its head office in Accra, including the office of the Executive Secretary, directorates and stores.

Also Read: Mahama proposes relocating key government departments to decongest Accra after devastating floods

According to the Council, office furniture, electronic equipment and some official documents were destroyed, causing what it described as a major operational setback.

According to the Council, office furniture, electronic equipment and some official documents were destroyed, causing what it described as a major operational setback.

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The Executive Secretary, Dr George Amoh, joined staff in emergency efforts to salvage equipment and recover valuable materials from the affected offices.

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Following an initial assessment, Dr Amoh appealed to government, development partners, corporate organisations and well-meaning Ghanaians to support efforts to replace the damaged items and restore the Council's operations.