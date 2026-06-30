Mahama proposes relocating key government departments to decongest Accra after devastating floods

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana plans to relocate major government departments from Accra to a new growth centre to ease congestion after devastating floods caused by 140mm of rainfall exposed the capital’s infrastructure challenges.

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana plans to move major government departments out of Accra to reduce congestion and create a new growth centre.

The proposal follows severe flooding in the capital after approximately 140mm of rainfall fell on June 29, far exceeding last year’s highest single-day rainfall of 56mm.

Mahama described the relocation plan as a long-term solution while sympathising with residents who suffered extensive property losses.

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President John Dramani Mahama has revealed plans to relocate some major government departments out of Accra as part of a long-term strategy to reduce congestion in the capital and curb the impact of recurring floods.

The President made the remarks after undertaking an aerial inspection of flood-hit parts of Accra following Monday’s heavy rains, which triggered widespread flooding, displaced residents, and caused extensive damage to homes, roads and businesses across several communities.

According to preliminary meteorological data, about 140 millimetres of rainfall fell on Accra on June 29, an exceptionally high volume for a single day.

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By comparison, the highest single-day rainfall recorded in Accra in 2025 was approximately 56 millimetres, underscoring the severity of this year’s downpour.

Speaking after assessing the destruction, President Mahama said Ghana must begin pursuing long-term structural solutions to Accra’s persistent flooding problem, including reducing population and infrastructural pressure on the capital.

“Ultimately, the other solution is to decongest Accra, that’s why we’re planning to move some of the city out, that is, the major government departments,” he said.

He explained that the broader vision is to develop a new growth hub outside the capital to encourage both public institutions and private development to expand beyond Accra.

READ ALSO: Flooding triggers emergency power shutdown at Mallam and Achimota GRIDCo and ECG substations

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“And then also create a new centre of growth so that people will start building outside Accra in a new city, instead of everybody looking for some space in Accra to build,” the President added.

Mahama noted, however, that such a relocation plan would take time and would not immediately solve the city’s flood challenges.

“But that’s a long-term solution,” he stated.

Accra has for years battled severe flooding during heavy rainfall, largely due to rapid urbanisation, poor drainage systems, unregulated construction on waterways, and waste clogging major drains.

The latest floods once again exposed the vulnerability of low-lying communities, with several areas including Accra, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija and parts of Tema experiencing heavy flooding.

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“I just want to express my sympathy with people who have lost property. Loss of property has been very extensive,” President Mahama said.

He also commended security agencies and emergency responders for their rescue efforts during the disaster.

“I want to thank the military, NADMO, the police, and the Hydro Works and Housing Ministry, and all the emergency response team, 4 Engineers Regiment, for the rescue that they did,” he said.

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ghana Police Service, were deployed across affected communities to rescue stranded residents and restore access to flooded roads.