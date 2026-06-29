South Africa's Pres. Ramaphosa warns citizens against violence ahead of June 30 anti-immigration protests

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that violence, intimidation and vigilantism will not be tolerated as the country prepares for planned anti-illegal immigration protests on Tuesday, 30th June 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that violence and vigilantism will not be tolerated during South Africa's planned anti-illegal immigration protests on 30th June.

He acknowledged public concerns over undocumented immigration and said the government is strengthening border controls, immigration enforcement and anti-corruption measures.

Ramaphosa stressed that only law enforcement authorities have the power to enforce immigration laws and urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully and within the Constitution.

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In a national address issued on Monday, June 29th, Ramaphosa acknowledged growing public concern over undocumented immigration but stressed that any demonstrations must remain peaceful and within the confines of the law.

In a national address issued on Monday, June 29th, Ramaphosa acknowledged growing public concern over undocumented immigration but stressed that any demonstrations must remain peaceful and within the confines of the law.

"South Africans have raised deep concerns about illegal immigration, border management, pressure on public services, criminal syndicates that exploit our immigration system and the impact these challenges have on communities. These concerns are real and they deserve to be heard," he said.

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The President, however, cautioned that constitutional rights do not extend to acts of violence or intimidation.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa

"The right to protest is enshrined in our Constitution," he said, adding that "the right to protest and freedom of expression does not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, or to engage in acts of vandalism or violence."

Ramaphosa said the government had accepted that the country's immigration system required significant reform and was implementing measures to strengthen border management, improve visa and asylum processes, and tackle corruption within the system.

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"Government has accepted that our immigration system requires substantial reform. We are strengthening border management, increasing enforcement against undocumented immigration, improving the integrity of the asylum and visa systems, and taking action against corruption that has weakened immigration control," he stated.

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa

He also warned against citizens taking immigration enforcement into their own hands, describing such actions as unlawful.

"Whatever the motivation, taking the law into one's own hands is vigilantism and has no place in our constitutional democracy."

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The President noted that many foreign nationals living in South Africa are in the country legally and deserve protection under the law.

Hundreds of people n Maputo, Mozambique, march in protest against xenophobic attacks in South Africa. (Pntoibnio Silva)

Ramaphosa welcomed assurances from some protest organisers that demonstrations would remain peaceful but warned that anyone engaging in criminal acts would face the full force of the law.

"Where there is criminal conduct, those responsible will be held accountable and the law will take its course," he said.