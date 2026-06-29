Advertisement

South Africa's Pres. Ramaphosa warns citizens against violence ahead of June 30 anti-immigration protests

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 19:42 - 29 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that violence, intimidation and vigilantism will not be tolerated as the country prepares for planned anti-illegal immigration protests on Tuesday, 30th June 2026.
Advertisement

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that violence and vigilantism will not be tolerated during South Africa's planned anti-illegal immigration protests on 30th June.

  • He acknowledged public concerns over undocumented immigration and said the government is strengthening border controls, immigration enforcement and anti-corruption measures.

  • Ramaphosa stressed that only law enforcement authorities have the power to enforce immigration laws and urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully and within the Constitution.

Advertisement

In a national address issued on Monday, June 29th, Ramaphosa acknowledged growing public concern over undocumented immigration but stressed that any demonstrations must remain peaceful and within the confines of the law.

In a national address issued on Monday, June 29th, Ramaphosa acknowledged growing public concern over undocumented immigration but stressed that any demonstrations must remain peaceful and within the confines of the law.
In a national address issued on Monday, June 29th, Ramaphosa acknowledged growing public concern over undocumented immigration but stressed that any demonstrations must remain peaceful and within the confines of the law.

Also Read: Xenophobic attacks: South Africa should repay support received from Africans during apartheid - Mugeez

"South Africans have raised deep concerns about illegal immigration, border management, pressure on public services, criminal syndicates that exploit our immigration system and the impact these challenges have on communities. These concerns are real and they deserve to be heard," he said.

Advertisement

The President, however, cautioned that constitutional rights do not extend to acts of violence or intimidation.

Also Read: US ends HIV/AIDS funding programme in South Africa, cites failure to protect white citizens

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa
Xenophobic attacks in South Africa

"The right to protest is enshrined in our Constitution," he said, adding that "the right to protest and freedom of expression does not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, or to engage in acts of vandalism or violence."

Ramaphosa said the government had accepted that the country's immigration system required significant reform and was implementing measures to strengthen border management, improve visa and asylum processes, and tackle corruption within the system.

Advertisement

Also Read: Xenophobic attacks: South Africa should repay support received from Africans during apartheid - Mugeez

"Government has accepted that our immigration system requires substantial reform. We are strengthening border management, increasing enforcement against undocumented immigration, improving the integrity of the asylum and visa systems, and taking action against corruption that has weakened immigration control," he stated.

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa

He also warned against citizens taking immigration enforcement into their own hands, describing such actions as unlawful.

"Whatever the motivation, taking the law into one's own hands is vigilantism and has no place in our constitutional democracy."

Advertisement

Also Read: South African artistes losing gigs across Africa amid xenophobia backlash – Justice Minister confirms

The President noted that many foreign nationals living in South Africa are in the country legally and deserve protection under the law.

Hundreds of people n Maputo, Mozambique, march in protest against xenophobic attacks in South Africa. (Pntoibnio Silva)
Hundreds of people n Maputo, Mozambique, march in protest against xenophobic attacks in South Africa. (Pntoibnio Silva)

Ramaphosa welcomed assurances from some protest organisers that demonstrations would remain peaceful but warned that anyone engaging in criminal acts would face the full force of the law.

Also Read: Ramaphosa under impeachment pressure - Here’s the reason

"Where there is criminal conduct, those responsible will be held accountable and the law will take its course," he said.

He urged South Africans to choose "law over lawlessness, dialogue over confrontation and justice over vengeance" as the country responds to concerns over illegal immigration.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
National Petroleum Authority (NPA)
News
29.06.2026
NPA directs flooded fuel stations to suspend operations immediately
South Africa's Pres. Ramaphosa warns citizens against violence ahead of June 30 anti-immigration protests
News
29.06.2026
South Africa's Pres. Ramaphosa warns citizens against violence ahead of June 30 anti-immigration protests
Government intensifies flood response as Mahama tours affected areas, urges public cooperation
News
29.06.2026
Government intensifies flood response as Mahama tours affected areas, urges public cooperation
Enzo Maresca signs 3-year-deal with with Manchester City as head coach until June 2029
Sports
29.06.2026
Enzo Maresca signs 3-year-deal with with Manchester City as head coach until June 2029
Chelsea set to receive £17m compensation from Maresca after Chelsea resignation
Sports
29.06.2026
Chelsea set to receive £17m compensation from Maresca after Chelsea resignation
Chelsea explain Maresca exit; Reveal internal fallout behind mid-season resignation
Sports
29.06.2026
Chelsea explain Maresca exit; Reveal internal fallout behind mid-season resignation