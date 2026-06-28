Uganda to evacuate 746 nationals from South Africa ahead of June 30 anti-immigration deadline

Uganda has announced the evacuation of its nationals from South Africa following escalating xenophobic violence, with 746 citizens already registered for repatriation and one Ugandan confirmed dead in KwaZulu-Natal amid ongoing unrest.

Uganda has ordered the evacuation of its nationals from South Africa following renewed xenophobic violence and rising safety concerns.

The government says 746 Ugandans have registered for evacuation, with Uganda Airlines set to operate state-funded charter flights to bring them home.

One Ugandan has been confirmed dead in KwaZulu-Natal, while diplomatic talks continue between Kampala and Pretoria over the crisis.

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Uganda has ordered the evacuation of its citizens from South Africa following renewed reports of xenophobic attacks and escalating anti-migrant tensions that have left hundreds of foreign nationals seeking urgent assistance to return home.

The decision, announced in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala on Saturday, June 28 comes after Ugandan President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni directed government agencies to immediately coordinate the safe return of Ugandans affected by the violence.

“His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, has directed that arrangements be made for the evacuation of Ugandan nationals from South Africa following the escalating anti-migrant violence and xenophobic protests by vigilante groups over the past few months,” the statement said.

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The move places Uganda among a growing number of African states taking emergency diplomatic and logistical steps to protect citizens living in South Africa, a country that has repeatedly faced outbreaks of xenophobic violence targeting foreign workers.

According to the Ministry, 746 Ugandan nationals have so far voluntarily registered for evacuation but noting that the number could rise in the coming days as more citizens come forward.

The government also noted that some Ugandans have already begun leaving South Africa independently, following what it described as a 30 June deadline reportedly issued by vigilante groups,which has heightened fear within migrant communities.

In coordination with the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Works and Transport, and Uganda’s High Commission in Pretoria, the Foreign Affairs Ministry says it is finalising a structured evacuation plan expected to begin within days.

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According to the statement, the evacuation will be fully funded by the government. The evacuation process will involve registration across South Africa’s provinces, relocation of affected citizens to safe assembly points, issuance of emergency travel documents where necessary, and coordination with South African immigration authorities.

The statement also confirmed a fatal incident linked to the unrest.

“On a sad note, the Government regrets to report that one Ugandan lost his life following an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province,” the ministry said.

Uganda has expressed condolences to the bereaved family and confirmed that arrangements are underway to repatriate the body. The incident adds a tragic dimension to an already tense situation facing migrant communities in parts of South Africa.

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Past crisis responses show that nations such as Ghana, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria have previously undertaken evacuation or assisted voluntary return programmes during earlier waves of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

“The Government of Uganda continues to engage the Government of the Republic of South Africa on this matter to ensure the security and safety of Ugandan nationals still residing there,” the ministry said.