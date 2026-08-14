Government targets creation of 100,000 youth jobs under YEA in 2027 – Opare-Addo

Government is set to launch a domestic care economy programme next year, with Youth Development Minister George Opare-Addo projecting close to 100,000 jobs for young people.

Government plans to launch a domestic care economy programme next year, expected to employ close to 100,000 young people.

George Opare-Addo says youth employment programmes, including Adwumawura and apprenticeship training, will help reduce unemployment.

The minister says trainees and young entrepreneurs are expected to transition into work and potentially create jobs for others.

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The government is planning to launch a domestic care economy programme next year that is expected to create nearly 100,000 jobs for young people, Youth Development and Empowerment Minister George Opare-Addo has announced.

According to the Minister, the programme will form part of the government's broader effort to reduce youth unemployment by creating opportunities.

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“Next year, under the YE, we'll be launching a domestic care economy. And that alone is supposed to employ close to 100,000 young people, clearly we will reduce the unemployment rate,” Opare-Addo said in an interview with Citinews.

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The announcement comes as the government continues to roll out several youth employment and skills programmes, including the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP), Adwumawura and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) initiatives.

Opare-Addo said thousands of young people have already gone through government-supported skills training and are expected to move into employment or self-employment after completing their programmes.

More than 14,000 trained under apprenticeship programme

“When you take the National Apprenticeship Programme, so far, under the NYE alone, we've trained 14,000, not all of them have graduated. And once they finish, they will be transitioning into work. And they will also have the potential of employing other people,” the Minister said.

He also cited 10,000 young people under Adwumawura and 30,000 under the Youth Employment Agency.

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The National Apprenticeship Programme was launched in 2025 as a government initiative to provide young people with practical vocational and technical skills. The National Youth Authority says the programme combines classroom training with hands-on workplace experience and is designed to provide pathways into employment or self-employment.

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Government expects jobs to reduce youth unemployment

The Youth Development Minister said the combination of skills training, entrepreneurship support and new economic programmes would eventually translate into more jobs. He pointed to the government's broader development plans, including investments in productive sectors, as other avenues for creating what he called decent and sustainable jobs.

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“I want to assure everybody that the big push, the factor-based sectors we are establishing, all these are things that will create decent and sustainable jobs,” he said.

Opare-Addo also mentioned the Student Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Development (SEED) programme, which he said is being rolled out across tertiary institutions.

“SEED is being rolled across all our tertiary institutions, where young students who have laudable and wonderful ideas and want to implement them are being given the opportunity to make sure those ideas are brought to life,” he said.

Under the programme, students with viable business ideas are given an opportunity to develop and implement them.