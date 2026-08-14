A Plus rejects 5-year presidential term, calls for 3-year tenure

Gomoa Central MP A Plus has rejected the proposed five-year presidential term, calling instead for a three-year tenure and removal of presidential term limits.

A Plus has rejected the Constitutional Review Committee’s proposal to extend presidential and parliamentary terms from four to five years.

He wants the presidential term reduced to three years and presidential term limits removed.

The government has accepted the proposal for a five-year presidential term, while the committee has ruled out a third term for a sitting president.

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Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has rejected a proposal to extend Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary terms from four to five years.

Instead, the lawmaker wants the current four-year term reduced to three years, while also calling for the removal of presidential term limits.

As reported by 3News, A Plus described the proposed five-year tenure as unacceptable.

“Extending presidential and parliamentary terms to five years is a no-no... Reduce it to three years and remove term limits so you can contest as many times as you want,” he said.

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He argued that a shorter tenure, coupled with the removal of term limits, would give politicians more opportunities to seek the mandate of voters.

“Akufo-Addo would be president by now; I don't support this five-year tenure proposal for presidents and parliamentarians,” he added.

A Plus’s comments come after Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine disclosed that the government had accepted the Constitutional Review Committee’s recommendation to extend the presidential term from four years to five.

The Attorney-General made the position known at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, July 30. The proposed changes also include reducing the minimum age for presidential candidates from 40 to 35 years.

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Dr Ayine clarified that the proposed amendment would not apply to the incumbent President.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this proposed amendment does not apply to the incumbent President,” he said.

The Constitutional Review Committee recommended a five-year presidential term, arguing that the existing four-year period is too short. However, the committee did not recommend allowing a sitting president to seek a third term.

Chairman of the Committee, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, said the issue of a third term did not receive sufficient support during the committee’s work.

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“We couldn’t find a place for a third term; nobody really seemed to like it, there was really no demand for it,” he said during the presentation of the committee’s final report on Monday, December 22.

The committee also proposed changes to the appointment of heads of state-owned enterprises. The committee further recommended a review of the powers of the Attorney-General, including transferring some responsibilities to an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

According to Professor Prempeh, the move would allow the Attorney-General to focus on international arbitration and major constitutional cases while another body handles oral representation (ORAL) and certain corruption-related matters.

We want to take some of the powers of the A-G and give them to an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, he said.

Dr Ayine said the government accepted the principle behind the proposal, although he argued that the issue did not require a constitutional amendment.