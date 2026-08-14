Why Ashanti Region records Ghana’s highest maternal deaths

Ashanti Region recorded Ghana’s highest maternal deaths in 2025. Health authorities explain the impact of referrals, late arrivals and efforts to reduce preventable deaths

Ashanti accounted for 24.6% of Ghana’s maternal deaths in 2025.

Health authorities say the region’s role as a major referral hub contributes significantly to the high figures.

Officials are strengthening referrals, clinical mentorship and specialist support to reduce preventable maternal deaths.

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Ashanti Region continues to record Ghana’s highest number of maternal deaths, raising concerns among health authorities as the country races to reduce preventable deaths during pregnancy and childbirth.

Data from the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate shows that the region’s maternal mortality ratio increased marginally from 195.6 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2024 to 196.7 in 2025.

In 2025, Ashanti also accounted for about 24.6 percent of maternal deaths recorded nationally, making it the highest contributor among the regions.

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But health authorities say the figures need to be considered in the context of Ashanti’s role as one of Ghana’s major referral centres.

According to health authorities, Ashanti’s position at the top of the maternal mortality table does not necessarily mean health facilities in the region are solely responsible for the deaths recorded.

The region receives complicated maternal cases referred from several parts of the country, particularly cases involving women whose conditions have already deteriorated significantly.

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Regional Health Director, Dr Fred Adomako Boateng, says many women arrive at referral facilities after critical delays.

“Most of these women, by the time they get here, between 24 to 48 hours, the death has already happened,” he said.

He explained that the high number of deaths recorded at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) can create the impression that the facility is responsible for the deaths.

However, he said an analysis of the cases presents a different picture. “92 percent of the deaths occurring in Komfo Anokye are from outside,” Dr Boateng said.

The figure highlights the significant role of referrals in Ashanti’s maternal mortality statistics, as women from other parts of the country are transferred to the region for more complicated cases.

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Ghana still faces a major maternal mortality challenge

Deputy Minister for Health Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah.

While explaining the situation in Ashanti, Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah, said maternal mortality remains a major concern for Ghana as the country works towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our maternal mortality index is actually 235 per 100,000 live births,” she said.

According to the Deputy Minister, Ghana’s current figure remains significantly higher than the SDG recommendation of 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

“So if you're at 235, that means you're at least three times the required number. You and I also know that to get to 2030, we only have four years,” she said.

The situation means Ghana has limited time to make significant progress in reducing maternal deaths. Health authorities in Ashanti say efforts are underway to improve the management of maternal cases and reduce preventable deaths.

The interventions include clinical mentorship, quarterly reviews of maternal deaths and a virtual labour room system.

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The virtual labour room is expected to allow specialists to provide support to health workers in facilities outside the major referral centres, particularly when they are managing complicated cases.

Health authorities also say stronger coordination and feedback mechanisms will be important in improving the referral chain.

For Ashanti Region, health authorities say reducing preventable maternal deaths will require action before women reach major referral hospitals.

This includes the early detection of complications, faster referrals and stronger capacity at health facilities where women first seek care.

The region’s high maternal mortality figures therefore highlight not only the number of deaths being recorded, but also the pressure placed on its referral facilities by complicated cases arriving from other parts of Ghana.

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