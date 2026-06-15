South African artistes losing gigs across Africa amid xenophobia backlash – Justice Minister confirms

Mmamoloko Kubayi has acknowledged that South African artistes are facing cancelled gigs across Africa as xenophobic tensions continue to affect cultural and economic relations.

Mmamoloko Kubayi has acknowledged that South African artistes are facing cancelled gigs across Africa as xenophobic tensions continue to affect cultural and economic relations.

South Africa’s Justice Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has confirmed that a growing number of South African artistes are losing performance bookings across the continent amid rising xenophobic tensions.

Mmamoloko Kubayi confirms that many South African artistes are losing performance bookings across Africa amid rising xenophobic tensions.

The backlash follows renewed anti-immigration unrest in South Africa, which has triggered diplomatic concern and economic consequences across the continent.

Hundreds of Ghanaians have been evacuated while others registered for voluntary return, as African countries respond with warnings to their citizens.

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The development comes as South Africa continues to face widespread criticism from several African countries over its treatment of foreign nationals. The latest unrest was sparked in late April by the March and March movement, which led to mass demonstrations in cities including Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban. The situation has since escalated into a broader continental backlash with both social and economic consequences.

Following the unrest, around 350 Ghanaians were evacuated from South Africa, while more than 800 others reportedly registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria to return home voluntarily. Nigeria and other African nations have also expressed concern, issuing advisories to their citizens living in South Africa.

Speaking in a press briefing, Kubayi acknowledged the growing impact of the crisis on the country’s creative sector, revealing that several artistes are now facing cancelled bookings across Africa.

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She stated;

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Majority of South African artists perform on the continent, and many of them are seeing their gigs being cancelled. One artist reached out to me and said all her gigs were cancelled on the continent. This is an income loss by a South African

She further noted that government will engage stakeholders in the arts and culture industry to fully assess the economic impact, stressing that South African performers rely heavily on continental bookings and live events for income.

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Authorities say further assessments are underway to determine the broader implications of the cancellations on the country’s creative economy as diplomatic and social tensions persist.