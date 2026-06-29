Flooding triggers emergency power shutdown at Mallam and Achimota GRIDCo and ECG substations
GRIDCo and ECG have shut down the Mallam and Achimota primary substations after heavy rains caused severe flooding in parts of the Greater Accra Region.
The utilities say the decision was necessary to protect lives and safeguard critical electricity infrastructure and personnel.
Power companies are monitoring the situation, assessing damage, and cautioning that other areas may experience intermittent outages as flooding persists.
In a joint statement, the two power utilities explained that rising floodwaters had compromised key electricity infrastructure, making continued operations unsafe for both equipment and personnel. As a result, power supply to the affected substations has been suspended until conditions improve.
GRIDCo and ECG noted that the situation is being closely monitored, with technical teams currently assessing the extent of damage to both transmission and distribution networks. They further warned that ongoing rainfall and flooding could lead to intermittent power disruptions in other areas where safety risks are identified.
The companies urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any electricity-related hazards, including fallen poles, exposed wires, or flooded installations, to the nearest ECG office or via official customer service channels. They stressed that prompt reporting would support swift response efforts and help safeguard lives and property.
While apologising for the inconvenience caused, GRIDCo and ECG expressed appreciation for customers’ patience and understanding. They assured the public that restoration work would commence as soon as it is safe to do so, adding that every effort is being made to restore stable power supply once weather conditions improve.
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