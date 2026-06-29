Flooding triggers emergency power shutdown at Mallam and Achimota GRIDCo and ECG substations

Floodwaters in parts of Accra have forced GRIDCo and ECG to shut down key substations at Mallam and Achimota as engineers assess damage and work towards restoring power safely.

Floodwaters in parts of Accra have forced GRIDCo and ECG to shut down key substations at Mallam and Achimota as engineers assess damage and work towards restoring power safely.

Severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall across parts of the Greater Accra Region has forced the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to temporarily shut down the Mallam and Achimota primary substations as a safety precaution.

GRIDCo and ECG have shut down the Mallam and Achimota primary substations after heavy rains caused severe flooding in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

The utilities say the decision was necessary to protect lives and safeguard critical electricity infrastructure and personnel.

Power companies are monitoring the situation, assessing damage, and cautioning that other areas may experience intermittent outages as flooding persists.

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In a joint statement, the two power utilities explained that rising floodwaters had compromised key electricity infrastructure, making continued operations unsafe for both equipment and personnel. As a result, power supply to the affected substations has been suspended until conditions improve.

GRIDCo and ECG noted that the situation is being closely monitored, with technical teams currently assessing the extent of damage to both transmission and distribution networks. They further warned that ongoing rainfall and flooding could lead to intermittent power disruptions in other areas where safety risks are identified.

Floodwaters in parts of Accra have forced GRIDCo and ECG to shut down key substations at Mallam and Achimota as engineers assess damage and work towards restoring power safely.

READ MORE: Heavy rains hinder efforts to contain major factory fire at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

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The companies urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any electricity-related hazards, including fallen poles, exposed wires, or flooded installations, to the nearest ECG office or via official customer service channels. They stressed that prompt reporting would support swift response efforts and help safeguard lives and property.