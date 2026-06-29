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Heavy rains hinder efforts to contain major factory fire at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:43 - 29 June 2026
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Firefighters battle a major blaze at a rubber factory near Kwame Nkrumah Circle as heavy rains and flooding complicate emergency response efforts in Accra.
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is battling a major fire outbreak at a rubber factory near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange in Accra, with heavy rainfall and widespread flooding complicating efforts to contain the blaze.
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  • The Ghana National Fire Service is battling a major fire at a rubber factory near Kwame Nkrumah Circle, with four fire tenders deployed as heavy rainfall hampers efforts to contain the blaze.

  • Flooding has significantly disrupted emergency operations, leaving reinforcement teams stranded at Kaneshie while firefighters also responded to and contained a separate house fire at Blue Lagoon, Sakaman.

  • Several parts of Accra have been severely flooded, including Kaneshie, Achimota, Weija, Mallam and sections of the N1 Highway, prompting the GNFS to deploy rescue teams to affected communities.

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The fire broke out as torrential rains battered parts of the capital, creating difficult conditions for emergency responders.

Confirming the incident in an interview with Adom FM's Dwaso Nsem, Assistant Division Officer One (ADO1) Alex King Nartey of the GNFS Public Relations Department said firefighters had deployed four fire tenders to the scene to prevent the flames from spreading further.

Although the cause of the fire has not yet been established, ADO1 Nartey assured the public that personnel were working tirelessly to bring the inferno under control.

He also disclosed that firefighters had successfully extinguished a separate blaze at a residential property at Blue Lagoon in Sakaman.

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However, he explained that the ongoing downpour had severely disrupted emergency operations across the city.

He said, referring to floodwaters that blocked access routes and delayed additional support;

When the team got to Sakaman, they needed reinforcement, but when the Circle team moved, they were stranded at Kaneshie

Despite the challenging weather conditions, the Fire Service stressed that its personnel remain fully committed to responding to emergencies across the capital.

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Beyond the factory fire, the GNFS has also deployed rescue teams to several flood-prone communities in Accra to assist residents affected by the heavy rains.

Floodwaters submerged roads and low-lying neighbourhoods, forcing some motorists to abandon their vehicles while others struggled through waterlogged streets.

Among the areas badly affected were sections of the N1 Highway, Apenkwa towards Tesano, the Accra–Kasoa Highway, Weija, Mallam, Achimota, Spintex, Atomic Junction in Madina, Kaneshie, Darkuman Junction, parts of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and surrounding communities.

As the rains continue, residents have appealed for an intensified emergency response, warning that the combination of severe flooding and the ongoing factory fire could result in further destruction if swift intervention is not sustained.

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