SM blogger Webkid reunites with tearful father after securing GH¢100,000 bail

Webkid embraces his father in an emotional reunion moments after his release on GH¢100,000 bail following weeks in detention.

Webkid embraces his father in an emotional reunion moments after his release on GH¢100,000 bail following weeks in detention.

An emotional reunion unfolded after social media content creator Abdul Gafaru Sadi, popularly known as Webkid, was released on bail, with his father breaking down in tears as they embraced following weeks of separation.

Webkid has been granted GH¢100,000 bail after spending more than six weeks in detention over alleged false publication and offensive conduct linked to a complaint reportedly filed by Stonebwoy.

An emotional reunion followed his release, with his father breaking down in tears as they embraced after his court appearance.

Webkid also received a hero's welcome in his neighbourhood, where friends, relatives and supporters gathered to celebrate his release while he awaits the continuation of his legal case.

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Webkid, a well-known supporter of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, regained his freedom after the Accra High Court granted him bail in a case that has drawn significant attention from Ghana's entertainment industry and social media users.

The content creator had been in custody since his arrest on May 7, 2026, after dancehall musician Stonebwoy reportedly lodged a complaint accusing him of publishing false information and engaging in offensive conduct online.

Prosecutors alleged that Webkid used his X account to circulate content deemed false, misleading and likely to cause fear and public alarm. The charges were brought under Section 76 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, with the number of counts later increasing from four to six as investigations progressed.

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During the court proceedings, Shatta Wale appeared in person at the Accra High Court to show support for his fan, a gesture that attracted considerable public attention.

The court subsequently granted Webkid bail in the sum of GH¢100,000, bringing an end to more than six weeks of detention.

Following his release, touching scenes emerged as Webkid reunited with his family.

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In a video shared by Tema Jesus Official, the content creator is seen embracing his father, who became visibly emotional and broke down in tears upon seeing his son. Webkid comforted his father as the pair shared the heartfelt moment.

Another video circulating on social media captured Webkid's return to his neighbourhood, where relatives, friends and supporters gathered to welcome him home.

The crowd celebrated his release, taking photographs and recording videos with him as they marked the end of his time in custody while awaiting the continuation of his legal case.