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Daddy Lumba’s sister breaks down as she demands answers over brother’s missing body

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:56 - 26 June 2026
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Ernestina Fosu, elder sister of the late Daddy Lumba, appeals to authorities to help her locate the highlife icon's body so she can bid him a final farewell.
The elder sister of late Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba, Ernestina Fosu, has made an emotional plea to authorities and everyone involved in the handling of the musician's remains, saying she is yet to see her brother's body since news of his death.
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  • Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, says she has still not seen the late musician's body and is pleading with authorities to help her locate his remains.

  • She emotionally revealed that she has been denied the chance to bid her brother farewell and appealed for intervention so she can finally achieve closure.

  • Ernestina also criticised people attacking the family online, saying many who claimed to love Daddy Lumba while he was alive have abandoned the family following his death.

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Speaking to members of the media on 25 June 2026, Ernestina said the situation has left her heartbroken, explaining that she has been denied the opportunity to bid a final farewell to her younger brother.

She lamented;

This is very difficult for me to accept because I cannot set my eyes on my brother anymore. He is gone, yet I don't know where he has been laid. I have not seen him since his passing,

She also criticised individuals who have used social media to attack the family over the circumstances surrounding the late musician's remains, urging them to show empathy instead.

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She asked;

Anyone taking advantage of this situation to insult the family should ask themselves one question. If you were a mother and your son went through what happened to Charles, would you be happy?

Ernestina revealed that despite the passage of time since Daddy Lumba's death, she continues to appeal to people in positions of authority to intervene so she can finally locate her brother's body and pay her last respects.

She said;

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I don't have much to say. My only plea is to those who have authority and influence in this country to help me find where my brother's body is so that I can see him one last time. My own blood is gone, and I still don't know where he is

The grieving sister added that public criticism no longer concerns her, insisting that her only wish is to find closure.

She stated;

I am too old to worry about those insulting us because of this situation. All I want is to see my brother, nothing more
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Reflecting on the late musician's life and legacy, Ernestina noted that although Daddy Lumba was surrounded by countless admirers while he was alive, many of those people now appear to have disappeared.

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She added;

I remember that when Daddy Lumba was alive, he had so many people around him who claimed to love him. Since his passing, where are they? They have left everything for me to deal with. At this point, I have handed everything over to God

Her emotional appeal comes amid continuing public interest in the circumstances surrounding the late highlife legend's remains, as family members seek answers and closure following his passing.

@babyannn22 #fyp ♬ original sound - Baby-Ann💞🥂
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