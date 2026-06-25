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Top 10 African countries with the strongest militaries, according to 2026 rankings; See full list

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:12 - 25 June 2026
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Military strength remains a key measure of a country's ability to defend its borders, respond to security threats, and project influence within its region.
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  • Egypt remains Africa's strongest military force in 2026, topping the Global Firepower Index rankings with a Power Index score of 0.3651, ahead of Algeria and Nigeria.

  • Nigeria ranks as the most powerful military in West Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, securing third place on the continent behind Egypt and Algeria.

  • North African nations dominate the rankings, with Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia all featuring in the continent's top 10 military powers.

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Each year, the Global Firepower (GFP) Index ranks military forces around the world using more than 60 indicators, including manpower, equipment, defence budgets, logistics, natural resources, and geographical advantages. A lower Power Index (PwrIndx) score indicates greater military strength.

According to the 2026 Global Firepower rankings, Egypt continues to hold its position as Africa's strongest military force, with several other nations maintaining significant defence capabilities.

1. Egypt

Power Index:0.3651

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Egypt remains Africa's most powerful military and ranks among the world's leading armed forces. The country benefits from a large military workforce, advanced air power, and strategic control of the Suez Canal.

Egypt remains Africa's most powerful military

2. Algeria

Power Index: 0.4849

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Algeria continues to maintain one of the continent's strongest defence systems, supported by substantial military spending and modern equipment.

Algeria

3. Nigeria

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Power Index: 0.6097

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Nigeria ranks as Africa's strongest military force south of the Sahara, thanks to its large manpower base and significant defence resources.

Nigeria

4. South Africa

Power Index: 0.6843

South Africa remains one of Africa's most technologically advanced military powers, with notable air and naval capabilities.

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South Africa

5. Ethiopia

Power Index:0.8525

Ethiopia's military strength is underpinned by its sizeable armed forces and growing regional influence.

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Ethiopia

6. Morocco

Power Index: 1.0368

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Morocco has continued investing in modern military hardware and defence infrastructure, helping it secure a place among Africa's strongest militaries.

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Morocco

7. Angola

Power Index: 1.1045

Angola boasts one of Africa's strongest air forces and continues to maintain a sizeable defence establishment.

Angola
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8. Democratic Republic of the Congo

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Power Index: 1.3051

The DRC possesses one of the largest military forces in Central Africa, giving it a strong position in the rankings.

Democratic Republic of the Congo
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9. Sudan

Power Index: 1.3563

Despite ongoing internal challenges, Sudan remains among the continent's most powerful militaries based on available personnel and equipment.

Sudan

10. Tunisia

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Index: 1.7823

Tunisia rounds out Africa's top 10 military powers, benefiting from a well-organised defence structure and strategic location.

Top 10 African Military Powers in 2026

Rank

Country

Power Index

1

Egypt

0.3651

2

Algeria

0.4849

3

Nigeria

0.6097

4

South Africa

0.6843

5

Ethiopia

0.8525

6

Morocco

1.0368

7

Angola

1.1045

8

Democratic Republic of the Congo

1.3051

9

Sudan

1.3563

10

Tunisia

1.7823

The 2026 rankings highlight the continued dominance of North African countries in military strength, with Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia all making the top 10. Meanwhile, Nigeria remains the highest-ranked military force in West Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

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Top 10 African countries with the strongest militaries, according to 2026 rankings; See full list
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25.06.2026
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