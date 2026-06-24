Michy fires back after Shatta Wale's claims about buying her a house and car
Michy has seemingly challenged Shatta Wale's claims that he bought her a $65,000 house and a car, suggesting that the musician may have exaggerated the support he provided.
The entrepreneur questioned whether Shatta Wale has ever given anything without later taking it back, while also hinting that she has records showing a much lower amount than the figure he mentioned.
Michy stressed that she shoulders most of the responsibility for raising their son, arguing that the support she receives does not match the public claims being made.
During an appearance on The Bonah Show, Shatta Wale claimed that he had taken steps to ensure that his baby mamas were financially secure, particularly the mothers of his first two children. According to the musician, he purchased a house valued at approximately $65,000 for Michy and also provided her with a vehicle registered in her name.
He stated;
All of them, I have been able to sort them out. Shatta Michy can't say that I have not given her $65,000 to buy a house that I saw. I bought her a car. My first baby mama has two cars. I'm trying to build her another house so she stays there. It's her house. The properties are in their names. It is yours, so you can do whatever you want with it
Shortly after the interview circulated online, Michy shared a series of posts on social media that many followers interpreted as a response to the musician's comments.
Without mentioning Shatta Wale directly, Michy questioned whether he had ever given anything to someone without eventually taking it back.
She wrote;
Is there anything he has given anyone that he hasn't taken back? It's common sense
In another post, she suggested that the amount being discussed had been exaggerated and hinted that she possessed documentation relating to a much lower figure.
She said;
I will make time to look through my files and find the 15k receipt. You brought this on yourself! I looked sharp because I know how seasonal you can be! You can show up once in two years with bare promises like King Promise, meanwhile I'm actively doing 95% of this job!
Michy went on to highlight the financial responsibilities involved in raising their child, arguing that the support she receives falls far short of what is required.
She added;
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You have no idea how expensive this child is. Aside from everything else I put into his upbringing, I wouldn't be proud to boast if it were me giving the bare minimum. Now you're wailing and inflating prices. Ayooo
The entrepreneur also appeared to challenge claims that a property had been purchased specifically for their son. According to her, the assertion was difficult to reconcile with suggestions that access to the child remained an issue.
She wrote;
I bought a house for my son, but I can't see my son in that house. I can pass the junction by the house to my friend's house. Make it make sense
The exchange has since generated widespread discussion online, with social media users debating the contrasting accounts presented by the former couple.