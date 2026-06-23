Top 10 Most Visited Tourist Sites in Ghana; 2026; See full list

Ghana's tourism industry continues to thrive, with historical landmarks, wildlife reserves and cultural attractions drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park remained Ghana's most visited tourist attraction in 2025, recording 302,523 visitors and retaining the top spot for the second consecutive year.

Kakum National Park (203,222 visitors) and Bunso Arboretum (149,319 visitors) ranked second and third respectively, highlighting the growing popularity of eco-tourism destinations in Ghana.

Ghana's top 10 tourist attractions attracted a combined 1,377,588 visitors, accounting for 77% of all domestic tourism visits, according to the Ghana Tourism Authority's 2025 tourism report.

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According to the Ghana Tourism Authority's (GTA) 2025 Tourism Report, the country's top tourist destinations attracted more than 1.37 million visitors in 2024, accounting for 77 per cent of all domestic tourism visits nationwide.

According to Graphic.com.gh, for the second consecutive year, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park emerged as Ghana's most visited tourist attraction, cementing its position as a major heritage destination following its redevelopment and reopening in 2023.

Here are the 10 most visited tourist sites in Ghana based on visitor numbers recorded

1. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park – 302,523 Visitors

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Dedicated to Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah, the memorial park maintained its place as the country's most visited attraction. The site continues to attract visitors eager to learn about Ghana's independence struggle and the legacy of one of Africa's most influential leaders.

Kwame Nkrumah memorial park

2. Kakum National Park – 203,222 Visitors

Famous for its canopy walkway suspended high above the rainforest floor, Kakum National Park remains one of Ghana's leading eco-tourism destinations. Visitor numbers increased significantly from the previous year's total of 183,757.

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Kakum National Park

3. Bunso Arboretum – 149,319 Visitors

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Known for its scenic canopy walkway and nature trails, Bunso Arboretum secured third place, highlighting growing interest in outdoor and adventure tourism.

Bunso Arboretum

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4. Cape Coast Castle – 141,523 Visitors

One of Ghana's most important historical landmarks, Cape Coast Castle remains a key destination for those seeking to understand the history of the transatlantic slave trade.

Cape Coast Castle

5. Manhyia Palace Museum – 120,328 Visitors

The former residence of the Asante kings continues to attract visitors interested in the rich history and culture of the Asante Kingdom.

Manhyia Palace Museum

6. Kumasi Zoo

Located in the heart of Kumasi, the zoo remains a popular family-friendly destination and one of Ghana's leading wildlife attractions.

Kumasi Zoo

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7. Accra Zoo

The Accra Zoo continued to draw visitors with its collection of indigenous and exotic animal species.

Accra zoo

8. Elmina Castle

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A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Elmina Castle remains one of the country's most significant historical monuments and a powerful reminder of the slave trade era.

Elmina Castle

9. Shai Hills Resource Reserve

Combining wildlife, caves and hiking opportunities, Shai Hills continues to appeal to nature lovers and adventure seekers.

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Shai Hills Resource Reserve

10. Aburi Botanical Garden

Renowned for its lush greenery and tranquil environment, Aburi Botanical Garden remains one of Ghana's most visited recreational and educational sites.

Aburi Botanical Garden

The latest GTA figures indicate that historical, cultural and nature-based attractions continue to dominate Ghana's tourism landscape. The sustained popularity of sites such as the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle demonstrates strong interest in heritage tourism, while destinations like Kakum National Park, Bunso Arboretum and Shai Hills Resource Reserve highlight the growing appeal of eco-tourism.

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