‘If I had another chance, I wouldn’t marry again’ — Fred Amugi opens up on marriage
Fred Amugi says he would not marry again if given another chance at life, describing marriage as the one experience he would choose not to repeat.
The veteran actor attributed his views partly to changing societal dynamics, noting that modern relationships have evolved significantly as women now enjoy the same educational and career opportunities as men.
Amugi stressed that he keeps his personal struggles private, adding that although many assume his marriage is perfect, he prefers not to discuss his challenges publicly.
Speaking during a conversation with gospel singer Piesie Esther, the respected actor admitted that marriage is one experience he would not be eager to repeat in another lifetime.
He remarked;
If, in my next life, I am asked what I would not want to repeat from this one, I would say marriage
READ MORE: Webkid granted GH¢100,000 bail in Stonebwoy defamation case as Shatta Wale appears in court in solidarity
Expanding on his views, Fred Amugi explained that he would prefer to maintain meaningful friendships and relationships without necessarily entering into marriage again. According to him, companionship does not always have to be formalised through matrimony.
The actor also reflected on how society has evolved over the years, particularly regarding the roles of men and women. He noted that in earlier generations, women were largely expected to manage the home and care for children while men focused on education and careers.
However, he acknowledged that times have changed significantly, with women now pursuing the same educational and professional opportunities as men.
He said;
READ MORE: Dr Likee praises Nana Ama McBrown for allegedly saving UK Show with last-minute £2,000 support
In the past, many women were not focused on careers or office work, so they were mostly at home. Today, whatever a man can study or achieve, a woman can do as well. These changes have also had an impact on the institution of marriage
Although he stopped short of discussing specific issues within his own marriage, Amugi suggested that people often assume his home life is trouble-free simply because he keeps personal matters private.
He stated;
READ MORE: People start asking me for money whenever the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup - Grace Ashly
I am not the type of person who takes my problems outside. Because of that, people think everything is perfect in my home. But if I were starting life again, marriage would not be something I would consider
His comments have since generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users speculating about the state of his marriage, while others viewed his remarks as a broader reflection on changing societal dynamics and personal life choices.