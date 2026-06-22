Dr Likee praises Nana Ama McBrown for allegedly saving UK Show with last-minute £2,000 support

Dr Likee poses with the brand-new 2022 Toyota Camry Sport gifted to him by EBA Motors in recognition of the sacrifices he made to stage his successful London show

Dr Likee poses with the brand-new 2022 Toyota Camry Sport gifted to him by EBA Motors in recognition of the sacrifices he made to stage his successful London show

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Dr Likee has publicly expressed his appreciation to actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, crediting her with helping to save one of his shows in the United Kingdom from a last-minute crisis.

Dr Likee revealed that a UK show nearly faced cancellation after a sound engineer allegedly demanded an unexpected £2,000 payment just 30 minutes before the event began.

Nana Ama McBrown reportedly stepped in to provide financial assistance, helping the organisers overcome the last-minute challenge and proceed with the show.

The comedian expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying he would never forget McBrown’s support and praying for blessings upon her for her generosity.

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Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on June 21, 2026, the comedian, whose real name is Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, recounted a stressful incident that unfolded shortly before the start of his event.

According to Dr Likee, the production team was confronted with an unexpected challenge when a sound engineer allegedly demanded an additional £2,000 payment just 30 minutes before the programme was due to begin.

He explained;

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There were about 30 minutes left before the show started when we were informed that the person handling the sound had said he would not proceed unless we paid £2,000

He added that the demand came as a shock to the organisers, who had not anticipated such a request at such a critical moment.

Dr Likee recalled;

He claimed that was the requirement under their regulations. At that point, where were we supposed to find that amount of money from?

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The actor revealed that as the team struggled to find a solution, Nana Ama McBrown stepped in and allegedly helped secure the funds needed to prevent the event from being disrupted.

Reflecting on the gesture, Dr Likee described McBrown’s intervention as an act of kindness he would never forget, noting that her support arrived when the production appeared to be on the verge of collapse.

He said;

God bless Nana Ama McBrown. Wherever I go, I will continue to pray for her because of her kind heart. I was genuinely surprised by how she managed to make it happen. I can never repay her for what she did, but I will always be grateful. May God bless her

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