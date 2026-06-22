People start asking me for money whenever the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup - Grace Ashly
Grace Ashly says World Cup qualification periods bring financial pressure, as many people assume she earns money from her association with the Black Stars and frequently ask her for financial assistance.
The gospel singer insists she has never been paid by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the patriotic songs she composed to support the national team over the years.
She maintains that her support for the Black Stars is driven by patriotism, not profit, stressing that the only reward she received was praise and recognition for her efforts.
Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, the singer said each World Cup qualification campaign often comes with increased requests for money from friends, acquaintances and members of the public who believe she has profited from her support for the Black Stars.
According to Grace Ashly, people often regard such periods as her personal “cocoa season”, assuming she has received substantial financial rewards because of the patriotic songs she has recorded for the national team over the years.
She said;
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Anytime the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup, that is when people start asking me for financial help. I’m a celebrity, so people depend on me. Around that time, many assume I have made money and come asking for assistance
The gospel artiste, who became known for composing motivational songs in support of the Black Stars during major international tournaments, reiterated that she has never benefited financially from those efforts.
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She recalled a previous interview in 2018, where she disclosed that despite producing several songs for the national team, she was never paid by the Ghana Football Association (GFA). According to her, the only reward she received was verbal appreciation for her contribution.
Grace Ashly explained that her commitment to supporting the Black Stars has always been motivated by patriotism rather than financial gain.
She said in the earlier interview;
I was never worried about the Anas exposé because from 2006 until now, Kwesi Nyantakyi never paid me a single coin for any of the songs I produced for the national team. I dare the former GFA president to either deny or confirm my claims
She further alleged that although her songs were regularly used by the association, she never received any financial compensation.
She added;
The GFA never paid me a penny. I would give them my songs, they would play them, but I was never paid. The only thing I received was praise for my efforts, not even a pesewa
The singer maintained that her support for the Black Stars has always been driven by her love for Ghana and her desire to inspire the team and its supporters during major competitions.
Gospel artiste Grace Ashly reveals that whenever the Black Stars secure a place at the World Cup, more people reach out to her for financial help. #ShowbizAtoZ #JoyEntertainment #Joy997FM pic.twitter.com/pHLx7nVkcu— Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) June 20, 2026