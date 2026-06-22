Webkid granted GH¢100,000 bail in Stonebwoy defamation case as Shatta Wale appears in court in solidarity

Social media blogger Abdul Gafaru Sani, popularly known as Webkid or WebkidAfrika, has been granted bail of GH¢100,000 by the Accra High Court, bringing an end to more than six weeks in custody following his arrest on 7 May 2026.

Social media blogger Webkid (Abdul Gafaru Sani) has been granted GH¢100,000 bail by the Accra High Court after spending over six weeks in custody following his arrest on 7 May 2026.

He was arrested over allegations of publishing false news and offensive content targeting dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his family, with charges later increasing from four to six counts.

The case has attracted major public attention, including the appearance of Shatta Wale at court in solidarity, while proceedings continue after repeated adjournments.

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Webkid, a Tema-based salesman and online commentator residing at Community 1, Site 2, was arrested over allegations of publishing false information and engaging in offensive online conduct directed at dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and members of his family.

Court documents indicate that the complainant in the case is Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, despite earlier public statements suggesting otherwise from his camp.

Stonebwoy’s Public Relations representative, Vida Adutwumwaa, previously clarified that

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It is not in Stonebwoy’s power to cause the arrest of anybody. All we saw was that there was a court order and the guy was picked up.

According to prosecutors, Webkid allegedly used his X (formerly Twitter) account to circulate content deemed false, misleading, and capable of inciting fear and public disorder. He initially faced four charges, including publication of false news and offensive conduct, which later increased to six counts as investigations progressed.

The blogger’s lawyer confirmed that the case continues to evolve as legal proceedings unfold. A hearing scheduled for 18 June 2026 could not proceed due to the absence of the presiding judge and was adjourned to 22 June 2026.

The case has also drawn public attention due to the presence of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale at the Accra High Court, where he arrived in solidarity with Webkid. His appearance attracted a large crowd of fans and bloggers, who welcomed him with chants upon his arrival.

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Dressed in a light teal Nike tracksuit, dark sunglasses, and a face mask, Shatta Wale’s presence underscored the growing public interest surrounding the case as it continues to develop.