Advertisement

England vs Ghana: Yaw Dabo Black Stars in camp, shows them how to win the game

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:05 - 23 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Yaw Dabo shares a light-hearted moment with Black Stars defender Baba Rahman during a morale-boosting visit to Ghana’s World Cup camp ahead of the England showdown.
Ghanaian actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo brought his trademark humour to the Black Stars camp during a visit ahead of Ghana’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup encounter against England.
Advertisement

  • Yaw Dabo visited the Black Stars camp ahead of Ghana’s crucial FIFA World Cup match against England and entertained players with his trademark humour.

  • The actor jokingly suggested that players use Aboniki Balm on England captain Harry Kane to distract him during the game, a remark that sparked laughter in the camp.

  • Dabo also playfully advised the squad to apply the balm to their legs for extra energy, boosting morale as Ghana prepared for one of its biggest matches of the tournament.

Advertisement

A video circulating on social media captured the Kumawood star sharing a light-hearted moment with Ghana defender Baba Rahman as the team continued preparations for the crucial Group L fixture.

During the conversation, Dabo jokingly asked Rahman whether the players had packed any Aboniki Balm for the tournament. After the defender replied that they had not, the actor launched into a series of humorous suggestions that left those around him laughing.

Dabo quipped;

READ MORE: ‘If I had another chance, I wouldn’t marry again’ — Fred Amugi opens up on marriage

Advertisement

If any of you gets close to Harry Kane during the match, just put a little Aboniki under his eyes. By the time he goes to wash it off, he’ll spend so much time away from the pitch that it will help Ghana

The playful remark drew laughter from players and officials in the camp, with Dabo continuing his comic routine by recommending that the squad apply the popular balm to their legs and thighs before kick-off.

He joked;

READ MORE: Webkid granted GH¢100,000 bail in Stonebwoy defamation case as Shatta Wale appears in court in solidarity

Advertisement

Rub some on your legs before the game. It will keep you strong and energetic

Although the comments were clearly made in jest, they added a relaxed atmosphere to the camp as the Black Stars prepared for one of their toughest matches of the tournament.

Dabo has been among the most vocal celebrity supporters of the national team throughout the World Cup campaign, frequently sharing messages of encouragement and confidence in the squad’s ability to compete on the global stage.

His visit not only lifted spirits within the camp but also entertained fans online, many of whom enjoyed his unconventional “Aboniki tactics” for dealing with England captain Harry Kane.

READ MORE: Dr Likee praises Nana Ama McBrown for allegedly saving UK Show with last-minute £2,000 support

Advertisement

As Ghana gears up for the clash against England, supporters will be hoping the Black Stars can produce a performance just as memorable as Yaw Dabo’s humorous pep talk.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
GES to probe viral video of students attacking colleague over alleged stolen phone (Video)
News
23.06.2026
GES to probe viral video of students attacking colleague over alleged stolen phone (Video)
Interior Minister suspends all firearm licences, introduces mandatory mental health and drug screening
News
23.06.2026
Interior Minister suspends all firearm licences, introduces mandatory mental health and drug screening
Top 10 musicians you didn't know are Ghanaian - and their government names
Entertainment
23.06.2026
Top 10 musicians you didn't know are Ghanaian - and their government names
How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Panama
Sports
23.06.2026
England vs Ghana: Supercomputer gives Black Stars slim chance of victory
England vs Ghana: Yaw Dabo Black Stars in camp, shows them how to win the game
Entertainment
23.06.2026
England vs Ghana: Yaw Dabo Black Stars in camp, shows them how to win the game
Adwoa Safo to be flown abroad for further treatment after 2 surgeries
News
23.06.2026
Adwoa Safo to be flown abroad for further treatment after 2 surgeries