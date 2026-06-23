England vs Ghana: Yaw Dabo Black Stars in camp, shows them how to win the game
Yaw Dabo visited the Black Stars camp ahead of Ghana’s crucial FIFA World Cup match against England and entertained players with his trademark humour.
The actor jokingly suggested that players use Aboniki Balm on England captain Harry Kane to distract him during the game, a remark that sparked laughter in the camp.
Dabo also playfully advised the squad to apply the balm to their legs for extra energy, boosting morale as Ghana prepared for one of its biggest matches of the tournament.
A video circulating on social media captured the Kumawood star sharing a light-hearted moment with Ghana defender Baba Rahman as the team continued preparations for the crucial Group L fixture.
During the conversation, Dabo jokingly asked Rahman whether the players had packed any Aboniki Balm for the tournament. After the defender replied that they had not, the actor launched into a series of humorous suggestions that left those around him laughing.
Dabo quipped;
If any of you gets close to Harry Kane during the match, just put a little Aboniki under his eyes. By the time he goes to wash it off, he’ll spend so much time away from the pitch that it will help Ghana
The playful remark drew laughter from players and officials in the camp, with Dabo continuing his comic routine by recommending that the squad apply the popular balm to their legs and thighs before kick-off.
A Ghanaian 🇬🇭 Football Team owner, Yaw Dabo has donated ¢110,000 to the family of Kofi Job after his in-law passed— w.Bing🦚 (@_am_Bing) May 24, 2026
Stop comparing Music money to football money
That’s 1.1 billion in old currency. pic.twitter.com/KdDSfjgTYH
He joked;
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Rub some on your legs before the game. It will keep you strong and energetic
Although the comments were clearly made in jest, they added a relaxed atmosphere to the camp as the Black Stars prepared for one of their toughest matches of the tournament.
Dabo has been among the most vocal celebrity supporters of the national team throughout the World Cup campaign, frequently sharing messages of encouragement and confidence in the squad’s ability to compete on the global stage.
His visit not only lifted spirits within the camp but also entertained fans online, many of whom enjoyed his unconventional “Aboniki tactics” for dealing with England captain Harry Kane.
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As Ghana gears up for the clash against England, supporters will be hoping the Black Stars can produce a performance just as memorable as Yaw Dabo’s humorous pep talk.
A Ghanaian football team owner and movie actor, Yaw Dabo has advised Baba Rahman and the rest of black stars players to apply Aboniki (an anti-inflammatory ointment) in Harry Kane’s eyes— w.Bing🦚 (@_am_Bing) June 22, 2026
During the England 🏴 vrs Ghana 🇬🇭 World Cup clash😂😂🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/gMeB5zo2FO pic.twitter.com/kyBTQMRkf1