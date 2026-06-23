The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh

The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh

African countries with the most Universities in the World University rankings 2026; See full list

The 2027 edition of the rankings, released on June 18, 2026, evaluated more than 1,500 universities across 106 countries and territories, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments of higher education in the world.

Egypt leads Africa with 36 universities in the 2026 World University Rankings, followed by Nigeria (24) and South Africa (13).

Morocco (12), Ghana (4), and Kenya (2) complete the list of African countries featured in the rankings.

Egypt and Nigeria together account for 60 of the 91 ranked universities, representing nearly 66% of Africa’s total representation.

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The rankings according to Times Higher Education, measure universities using indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, international collaboration, employment outcomes and sustainability.

Africa continues to strengthen its presence in global higher education rankings, with several countries making notable strides in academic excellence, research output, and international visibility. According to the 2026 World University Rankings (1501+ bracket), six African nations dominate the continent’s representation.

Here is the full breakdown:

1. Egypt — 36 Universities

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READ MORE: 10 best universities in the world according to QS World University Rankings 2027

Egypt leads Africa by a significant margin, with 36 universities featured in the rankings. The country’s strong academic network, large population, and long-standing investment in higher education continue to position it as a continental leader. Institutions such as Cairo University and Alexandria University remain key contributors to Egypt’s global academic footprint.

Cairo University

2. Nigeria — 24 Universities

Nigeria follows closely with 24 ranked universities, making it West Africa’s strongest performer. The country’s growing emphasis on research, technology, and academic reforms has boosted visibility for institutions such as the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan.

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University of Lagos

3. South Africa — 13 Universities

South Africa maintains a solid academic reputation with 13 universities in the rankings. It remains one of Africa’s most internationally recognised education hubs, with institutions such as the University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch University consistently performing strongly.

Stellenbosch University – South Africa

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4. Morocco — 12 Universities

Morocco has 12 universities represented, reflecting steady investment in higher education and international partnerships. The country continues to expand its academic influence across North Africa.

Morocco

5. Ghana — 4 Universities

Ghana has four universities featured in the rankings, highlighting its growing reputation in West African higher education. Institutions such as the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) remain key contributors to its academic profile.

The University of Ghana in Legon retains its position as the country's top-ranked university in the AD Scientific Index 2026 rankings, placing 11th in Africa and 800th globally based on research output and academic impact.

6. Kenya — 2 Universities

Kenya completes the list with two ranked universities. While smaller in number, the country continues to build a strong academic foundation, with institutions like the University of Nairobi leading its global representation.

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University of Nairobi – Kenya

Egypt and Nigeria dominate the rankings, together accounting for 60 out of 91 universities across the six countries, representing nearly two-thirds (66%) of Africa’s total ranked institutions.