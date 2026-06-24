How Ghanaian celebrities celebrated the Black Stars’ hard-fought draw against England

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare celebrates with teammates after helping Ghana secure a crucial 0-0 draw against England in their Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare celebrates with teammates after helping Ghana secure a crucial 0-0 draw against England in their Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana's spirited display against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has earned widespread praise from figures across the entertainment industry, with musicians, actors, media personalities, filmmakers and content creators taking to social media to celebrate the Black Stars' impressive 0-0 draw in Boston.

Ghana's entertainment industry united behind the Black Stars after their impressive 0-0 draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with celebrities praising the team's resilience and tactical discipline.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare emerged as the star of the match, earning widespread admiration from musicians, actors and media personalities for his crucial saves against England.

The result leaves Ghana in a strong position in Group L, with the Black Stars level on four points with England and well placed to fight for qualification to the knockout stages

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The Black Stars produced a disciplined and resilient performance against one of the tournament favourites in their second Group L match, securing a valuable point and boosting their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

The result sparked excitement not only among Ghanaian celebrities but also among several Nigerian stars, often affectionately described as Ghana's "distant cousins", who joined in applauding the team's determined showing.

One player who received particular acclaim was goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. The shot-stopper, known to be a devoted supporter of the Shatta Movement, delivered a standout performance, producing a series of crucial saves to deny England and preserve Ghana's clean sheet.

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Among the celebrities who reacted to the match was music duo DopeNation, who called on Ghanaians to show greater patience and support for the national team.

“Sometimes erh, we for relax for Ghana Black Stars. That game against Panama had social media flooding with comments like ‘we didn’t play well’, yet we scored one and won. Now we just had a draw with England and the review be ‘the boys played well’. Football be different chale,” the duo wrote.

Media personality Cookie Tee was equally impressed by the Black Stars' display and expressed confidence in the team's ability to compete against any side in the competition.

“Bring on Spain in the Round of 32, the Black Stars are ready to serve some Ghanaian pepper,” she posted.

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Content creator Jessica also shared her excitement over the result, admitting she had never felt so happy about a goalless draw.

“I've NEVER been this happy to get a draw in my life!! OMG! #BlackStars,” she wrote.

The wave of support came from all corners of the creative industry. Musicians including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Mr Eazi, Fuse ODG, Kwesi Arthur, Wendy Shay, Lasmid, Adina, Cina Soul, Kojo Cue and DopeNation commended the team's fighting spirit and defensive organisation.

Actors, influencers and media personalities were equally vocal in their praise. Among those celebrating the result were Juliet Ibrahim, Joselyn Dumas, Efia Odo, Nana Aba Anamoah, Anita Akuffo, Portia Boateng, Wode Maya, Uche Jombo, Pere Egbi and Tacha.

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The draw leaves both Ghana and England on four points in Group L, with England remaining top of the group while the Black Stars occupy second place heading into their final group-stage fixture.

Ghana my motherland 🇬🇭 — LASMID (@Lasmidofficial) June 23, 2026

LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!! I’M CRYING!!! EVERYONE DOUBTED US!!🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭😭😭 — Export (@Cina_Soul) June 23, 2026