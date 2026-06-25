Top 10 private universities in Ghana 2026 — Full list, fees
Ashesi University tops the list of Ghana's leading private universities in 2026, with tuition fees ranging from approximately GH¢50,000 to GH¢65,000 per year and a strong reputation for leadership, technology and business education.
Central University, Lancaster University Ghana, Pentecost University and Methodist University are among the country's most sought-after private institutions, offering programmes in law, pharmacy, business, IT and communication studies.
Tuition fees vary significantly across institutions, ranging from about GH¢6,000 to over GH¢80,000 annually, while admission aggregates generally fall between 10 and 30 depending on the programme and university.
According to ghanaunichecker, here are 10 of the leading private universities in Ghana in 2026, along with their estimated tuition fees and admission requirements.
1. Ashesi University
Often regarded as Ghana's premier private university, Ashesi has earned international recognition for its focus on ethical leadership, entrepreneurship, and technology.
Estimated tuition:GH¢50,000–GH¢65,000 per academic year
Typical aggregate range: 10–18
Popular programmes: Computer Science, Business Administration, Engineering, Management Information Systems.
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2. Central University
Founded by the International Central Gospel Church, Central University remains one of the largest private universities in the country.
Estimated tuition: GH¢8,000–GH¢24,000 per academic year
Typical aggregate range: 12–28
Popular programmes: Law, Pharmacy, Business Administration, Communication Studies, Information Technology.
3. Pentecost University
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Known for combining academic excellence with leadership development, Pentecost University continues to attract students from across the country.
Estimated tuition:GH¢7,500–GH¢14,000 per academic year
Typical aggregate range: 14–30
Popular programmes: Business Administration, Information Technology, Theology.
4. Methodist University Ghana
Methodist University has built a strong reputation in business and health-related programmes.
Estimated tuition: GH¢7,000–GH¢15,000 per academic year
Typical aggregate range: 14–30
Popular programmes: Pharmacy, Business Administration, Theology.
5. Lancaster University Ghana
The Ghana campus of the prestigious UK institution offers internationally recognised degrees.
Estimated tuition: GH¢40,000–GH¢80,000 per academic year
Typical aggregate range: 10–24
Popular programmes: Business, Media Studies, Computer Science, International Relations.
6. Presbyterian University, Ghana
The university is particularly recognised for its programmes in agriculture, health sciences, and business.
Estimated tuition: GH¢6,000–GH¢13,000 per academic year
Typical aggregate range: 16–30
Popular programmes: Agriculture, Nursing, Business Administration.
7. All Nations University
All Nations University has gained prominence for its engineering and technology-focused programmes.
Estimated tuition:GH¢8,000–GH¢18,000 per academic year
Typical aggregate range:16–28
Popular programmes: Engineering, Computer Science, Business Administration.
8. Valley View University
Valley View University is one of the country's oldest private universities and is operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Estimated tuition: GH¢7,000–GH¢15,000 per academic year
Typical aggregate range:16–30
Popular programmes: Business, Theology, Computer Science.
9. Wisconsin International University College
Wisconsin International University College remains popular among students pursuing business and ICT-related courses.
Estimated tuition:GH¢7,000–GH¢14,000 per academic year
Typical aggregate range: 16–28
Popular programmes: Business Administration, Information Technology, Communication Studies.
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10. Ghana Communication Technology University
Formerly Ghana Telecom University College, GCTU has become one of the country's leading institutions for technology and telecommunications education.
Estimated tuition: Varies by programme
Typical aggregate range: Competitive entry requirements depending on course selection
Popular programmes: Telecommunications Engineering, Cybersecurity, Information Technology, Business Administration.
When selecting a private university, students should consider:
Accreditation status
Tuition and accommodation costs
Programme availability
Graduate employability
Industry partnerships
Scholarship opportunities
While tuition fees and aggregate requirements may vary from year to year, prospective students are encouraged to verify the latest admission details directly with their preferred institutions before applying.