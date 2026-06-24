2026 FIFA World Cup: Shatta Wale showers praise on Benjamin Asare after Ghana vs England clash

Shatta Wale has applauded Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare for his standout performance in Ghana's 0-0 World Cup draw against England.

Shatta Wale has applauded Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare for his standout performance in Ghana's 0-0 World Cup draw against England.

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has lavished praise on Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare following Ghana's resilient performance against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Shatta Wale praised goalkeeper Benjamin Asare after Ghana's 0-0 draw with England, crediting the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper for helping the Black Stars avoid defeat.

The dancehall star highlighted Asare's connection to the Shatta Movement, posting on X that the goalkeeper had helped "save" Ghana during the match.

Ghana's disciplined defensive display earned widespread praise, as the Black Stars frustrated tournament favourites England to secure a valuable point in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The musician, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, took to X on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to celebrate Ghana's goalless draw against one of the tournament favourites. The result exceeded the expectations of many football analysts, who had predicted a difficult evening for the Black Stars.

Among the players singled out for special recognition was Benjamin Asare, whose outstanding goalkeeping display played a key role in securing the valuable point for Ghana. Shatta Wale, who has often spoken about Asare's support for the Shatta Movement, credited the goalkeeper with keeping the national team in the game.

The musician posted;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shatta Movement save us today. Benjamin Asare try waa... #4LYF

The comment quickly attracted attention online, with members of the Shatta Movement and football fans flooding the replies to celebrate both the goalkeeper and the national team.

Asare emerged as one of the standout performers of the match, producing a series of crucial saves to deny England and preserve Ghana's clean sheet.

The Black Stars delivered a disciplined and organised performance to hold England to a 0-0 draw in their second Group L match of the FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having secured a dramatic victory in their opening fixture, Ghana entered the contest facing one of the strongest teams in the tournament. England dominated possession for long spells and controlled much of the midfield battle, but Ghana's defensive organisation ensured they were unable to convert their superiority into goals.

The Three Lions nearly made an early breakthrough when captain Harry Kane found himself in a promising position inside the penalty area. However, Ghana's defence reacted swiftly to neutralise the threat.

Although the Black Stars struggled to create clear-cut chances in the opening stages, their tactical discipline proved effective. Head coach Carlos Queiroz set his side up to remain compact and difficult to break down, a strategy that successfully frustrated England throughout the first half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite England enjoying the majority of possession, Ghana's well-structured defence limited the European side's opportunities, ensuring the match remained level at the interval and ultimately ended in a hard-earned draw.