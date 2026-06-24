Medikal has reacted to Djed Spence’s refusal to shake Thomas Partey’s hand ahead of Ghana’s World Cup clash with England.

Medikal has reacted to Djed Spence’s refusal to shake Thomas Partey’s hand ahead of Ghana’s World Cup clash with England.

Medikal slams Djed Spence after handshake snub of Thomas Partey before Ghana vs England clash

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has reacted strongly to the controversy surrounding England defender Djed Spence after the Tottenham Hotspur full-back declined to shake the hand of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey before their World Cup clash.

Medikal has reacted to England defender Djed Spence’s refusal to shake Thomas Partey’s hand before Ghana’s 2026 World Cup clash against England.

Spence was the only England player who declined the handshake, reportedly as a protest linked to ongoing legal controversies surrounding Partey.

The incident sparked heated online debate, with Medikal mocking Spence in a post on X that quickly went viral among fans.

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The incident occurred ahead of Ghana's Group L encounter against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Much of the pre-match discussion centred on whether members of the England squad would greet Partey during the customary handshake line. The former Arsenal midfielder has remained the subject of public scrutiny following legal issues that emerged during his time in the English Premier League.

While the majority of England's players exchanged handshakes with the Black Stars' deputy captain, Spence notably withheld his hand, a gesture many observers interpreted as a protest.

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The moment quickly became a major talking point on social media, drawing mixed reactions from football fans and public figures.

Among those who weighed in was Medikal, who appeared unimpressed by Spence's actions. On Wednesday, June 24, the rapper took to X to share his thoughts after seeing a post highlighting the defender's refusal to greet Partey.

The original post, shared by a user identified as Bentil, featured a photograph of Spence alongside the caption:

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This is the only player that didn't shake the hands of Thomas Partey

Quoting the post, Medikal responded with a mocking remark aimed at the England defender's hairstyle, writing:

“Aaa shw3 ne frontal bi

The rapper's comment has since generated reactions online, with some users supporting his stance while others argued that Spence was entitled to make a personal decision regarding the handshake.

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The controversy unfolded on the same evening Ghana produced a disciplined performance to hold England to a goalless draw, a result that strengthened the Black Stars' hopes of progressing from Group L.