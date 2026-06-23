Black Stars of Ghana hold England to goalless draw in FIFA World Cup Group L clash

Black Stars Hold England to Goalless Draw in FIFA World Cup Group L ClashThe Black Stars of Ghana produced a disciplined defensive display to hold England to a hard-fought 0-0 draw in their second Group L fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night.

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Coming into the match on the back of a dramatic late victory in their opening game, Ghana faced a stern test against an England side that dominated possession and dictated the tempo for large periods of the contest.

The Three Lions started brightly and almost found an early breakthrough when captain Harry Kane was presented with an opportunity inside the Ghana penalty area. However, the Black Stars' well-organised defence stood firm to repel the danger.

Ghana struggled to create attacking opportunities in the opening stages as England controlled proceedings in midfield. Nevertheless, head coach Carlos Queiroz's tactical approach proved effective, with the Black Stars maintaining their defensive shape and frustrating the European giants for much of the first half.

England continued to enjoy the lion's share of possession, but Ghana's compact defensive structure made it difficult for the Three Lions to find spaces in dangerous areas. The West Africans remained disciplined at the back and ensured the match went into the break level at 0-0.

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The Black Stars emerged from the dressing room with greater attacking intent and looked more comfortable on the ball. Their improved approach nearly yielded a breakthrough when Jordan Ayew burst forward and created space for a shot, only to see his effort blocked by the England defence.

Although England continued to dominate possession, Ghana matched them more effectively after the restart and posed a greater threat on the counterattack.

In the 57th minute, England came close to opening the scoring, but goalkeeper Benjamin Asare produced an excellent save to keep the scores level.

Substitute Prince Adu Kwabena later found himself in a promising position after being set up by Antoine Semenyo, but England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacted quickly to deny the striker.

Both managers turned to their benches in search of a breakthrough, and the substitutes injected fresh energy into the contest as the game opened up in the closing stages.

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Ghana thought they had created a golden opportunity in the 77th minute when Thomas Asante won possession with a strong challenge and released Prince Adu Kwabena through on goal. The forward failed to convert, and the move was eventually ruled out for offside.

At the other end, Benjamin Asare once again came to Ghana's rescue, producing a superb save to deny Bukayo Saka from close range.

England continued to push forward in the latter stages, with chances falling to several players. One effort crashed against the woodwork, while Kane missed another promising opportunity as the Three Lions searched desperately for a winner.

Despite the late pressure, Ghana remained resolute, successfully containing England's attacking threats and preserving a valuable point.