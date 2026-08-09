Cameroon stun 10-time champions Nigeria to reach WAFCON semi-finals, qualify for 2027 World Cup

Cameroon stun 10-time champions Nigeria 1-0 to reach the WAFCON semi-finals and secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Cameroon have knocked defending champions Nigeria out of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after securing a 1-0 victory in their quarter-final clash in Casablanca on Sunday.

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The result sends the Indomitable Lionesses into the WAFCON semi-finals and earns them automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Myriam Maéva Nyadjou Wamen scored the decisive goal in the 19th minute at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, giving Cameroon a lead they defended until the final whistle.

The victory marks a major upset in the tournament, ending Nigeria's title defence and preventing the 10-time African champions from reaching the semi-finals.

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Cameroon made an excellent start when Nyadjou Wamen scored in the 19th minute, giving the Indomitable Lionesses the lead.

Nigeria responded strongly and gradually took control of the game as the first half progressed.

The Super Falcons created pressure around the Cameroonian penalty area but struggled to find a decisive finish as Cameroon maintained their narrow advantage going into the break.

Nigeria continued their search for an equaliser after half-time, pushing forward in an attempt to keep their WAFCON title defence alive.

The Super Falcons created opportunities, including a dangerous close-range effort that appeared destined to level the score.

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However, Cameroon's goalkeeper produced a crucial save to deny Nigeria and preserve the Indomitable Lionesses' advantage.

Despite sustained pressure from the defending champions, Cameroon remained organised defensively and successfully protected their 1-0 lead.

The defeat brings an end to Nigeria's campaign and their bid to retain the Women's Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Super Falcons had entered the quarter-final as defending champions and were aiming to extend their record as the most successful team in the history of the competition.

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Nigeria had also dominated their previous WAFCON meetings with Cameroon, including a 1-0 quarter-final victory over the Indomitable Lionesses in 2022.

The loss therefore represents a significant setback for the 10-time African champions.

Cameroon's victory has significantly diminished Nigeria's chances of automatically qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four teams that reach the WAFCON 2026 semi-finals earn Africa's automatic qualification places for the tournament in Brazil.

By failing to reach the last four, Nigeria will not receive one of those direct qualification tickets.

The Super Falcons had been targeting a record-extending 10th appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Cameroon will now advance to the 2026 WAFCON semi-finals, where they will face hosts Morocco.

Morocco secured their place in the last four after defeating South Africa 2-1 in their quarter-final.

The Indomitable Lionesses will now look to build on their stunning victory over Nigeria as they chase a place in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final.

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