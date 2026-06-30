GNFS rescues 479 people; 5 dead, 1 missing as floods, fires and building collapse hit Accra and Tema

The Ghana National Fire Service says it rescued 479 people during a three-day emergency response as floods, fires and a building collapse hit Accra, Tema and nearby communities.

GNFS rescued 479 people over three days while responding to floods, fires, fallen trees and a building collapse in Greater Accra and Tema.

Five deaths were recorded, one person is missing, and one other sustained injuries during the emergencies.

The service worked with other agencies, including NADMO, the Police Marine Unit and the Ghana Armed Forces, to carry out widespread rescue operations.

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The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has revealed that its personnel rescued 479 people and handled multiple emergencies over a three-day period as heavy rains, fires and structural incidents affected parts of Accra, Tema and nearby communities.

The Service reports that firefighters and rescue teams stayed on alert from Sunday, June 28 to Tuesday, June 30, dealing with fire outbreaks, flooding, a building collapse and other emergencies.

In total, five people died, one person was injured, and one person is still missing.

READ ALSO: Heavy rains hinder efforts to contain major factory fire at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

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Early incidents on Sunday

On Sunday morning, a domestic fire broke out at Lartebiokorshie in Accra at about 8:31 a.m. Firefighters brought it under control within about 25 minutes and fully extinguished it by 9:29 a.m. One room was destroyed, but nearby rooms were saved.

No injuries were recorded. Later the same day, another fire occurred at Labadi Kojo Sardine. Firefighters responded at 12:49 p.m. and stopped the fire by 1:17 p.m. The blaze damaged a metal container and its contents.

Investigators believe an overcharged solar battery may have triggered the fire. At Asutuare Junction, firefighters battled a fuel tanker fire. The tanker was completely destroyed. One person was injured and taken to hospital, while another person died. The cause is still under investigation.

READ ALSO: Flooding triggers emergency power shutdown at Mallam and Achimota GRIDCo and ECG substations

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On Monday, June 29, heavy rains led to widespread flooding across Greater Accra and Tema. Emergency teams worked with the Ghana Police Service Marine Unit, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the Ghana Armed Forces to carry out large-scale rescue operations.

At Tse-Ado Last Stop in Accra, 105 people were rescued from floodwaters, including 40 women, 20 men and 45 children. In the Tema Region, firefighters responded to 23 emergencies within 24 hours. These included six fire outbreaks, eight flood-related incidents and seven cases of fallen trees.

Twelve people trapped in floodwaters were rescued, and more than 50 residents were assisted in Tema Newtown. However, a female trader was swept away near the Tema Community One Market and remains missing.

At Tabora No. 6 in Accra, a four-storey building collapsed on Monday. All 12 occupants managed to escape before the collapse, and no injuries were recorded.

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By early Tuesday, rescue teams had completed major operations in the Adabraka–Odawna area, one of the worst-hit flood zones. More than 300 people were rescued from rising waters. However, four deaths were recorded there—three men and one woman.