Mahama orders release of GH₵300 million for flood relief, deploys military to support rescue operations

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate release of GH₵300 million from the Contingency Fund to finance urgent flood relief and mitigation efforts following severe flooding in parts of Accra and other communities in southern Ghana.

President Mahama has directed the release of GH₵300 million for flood relief and mitigation.

The military and police have been deployed to support rescue efforts.

GHS150 million each has been allocated for relief and flood prevention.

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In a statement issued by the Presidency on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, and signed by the Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the government said the directive forms part of its emergency response after hours of unusually heavy rainfall triggered widespread flooding across the capital and surrounding areas.

Also Read: Mahama proposes relocating key government departments to decongest Accra after devastating floods

According to the statement, GH₵150 million will be used to provide immediate relief to flood victims, while the remaining GH₵150 million will finance flood mitigation measures aimed at reducing future flooding.

President Mahama conducting an aerial inspection

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"President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Minister for Finance to release GH₵300 million from the Contingency Fund to finance urgent flood relief and mitigation efforts," the statement said.

It added that "GH₵150 million out of the amount will finance urgent relief efforts for flood-affected persons and communities in the southern sector of the country. Another GH₵150 million will be spent on flood mitigation measures aimed at reducing incidents of flooding."

Drone footage of Accra's flood on 29th June, 2026

The President has also ordered the deployment of personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service to support ongoing rescue and relief operations.

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"The President has also directed the deployment of personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and Police to work with NADMO and other security services in the rescue and relief operations currently underway across the city," the statement noted.

Also Read: NPA directs flooded fuel stations to suspend operations immediately

Earlier on Monday, President Mahama undertook an aerial inspection of the affected areas to assess the extent of the flooding and evaluate the government's response. The Presidency said the President announced a number of measures during the tour aimed at protecting residents and preventing similar incidents in the future.

Also Read: NADMO urges residents living around the Weija Dam to evacuate immediately as spill gates are opened to release excess water

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The emergency relief package is expected to provide immediate assistance to affected households through food supplies, temporary shelter, essential household items and other humanitarian support as authorities continue assessing the extent of the damage.