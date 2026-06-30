Mahama orders post-flood relief for affected persons
President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the release of contingency funds to support victims of the recent Accra floods.
The decision follows severe flooding in Accra after about 140mm of rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems and caused widespread destruction.
Emergency agencies including NADMO and the Ghana Armed Forces are assisting affected residents as relief efforts begin.
President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Minister of Finance to release emergency funds from the government’s contingency fund to support victims affected by Monday’s devastating floods in Accra.
READ ALSO: Mahama proposes relocating key government departments to decongest Accra after devastating floods
The President announced the intervention after conducting an aerial inspection of some of the worst-hit communities in the capital, where torrential rains triggered immense flooding, destroyed property and displaced residents.
“I’ve asked the Minister of Finance to release some money from the contingency fund, so that we can do some post-flood relief for persons who have been affected,” President Mahama said.
The emergency relief package is expected to provide immediate assistance to affected households through food supplies, temporary shelter, essential household items and other humanitarian support as authorities continue assessing the scale of destruction.
READ ALSO: GNFS rescues 479 people; 5 dead, 1 missing as floods, fires and building collapse hit Accra and Tema
The directive comes as rescue and recovery operations intensify across flood-stricken communities in Accra, Tema, and surrounding areas, where floodwaters submerged homes, businesses and major roads.
According to preliminary meteorological data, approximately 140 millimetres of rainfall fell on Accra on June 29, more than double the city’s highest single-day rainfall recorded last year, which stood at about 56 millimetres.
The unusually intense downpour overwhelmed drainage systems in several parts of the capital, worsening an already fragile flood situation.
President Mahama also attributed the flood situation to behaviours of Ghanaians, urging attitudinal changes.
READ ALSO: Government intensifies flood response as Mahama tours affected areas, urges public cooperation
“But let us change our attitude. Let us find a permanent solution to this Accra flooding problem. This time should be different”, he said.
As part of mitigation efforts, Mahama has also directed tougher enforcement against structures obstructing major waterways and called for more aggressive drainage clearance operations.
The amount of rainfall recorded today is among the highest experienced in several years. Preliminary data indicates that approximately 140 millimetres of rain fell on Accra. By comparison, the highest single-day rainfall recorded last year was about 56 millimetres.— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) June 29, 2026
That aspect… pic.twitter.com/mD9GESrVB8
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