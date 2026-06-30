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GMet forecasts afternoon to evening thunderstorms across parts of Ghana today; see areas affected

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:27 - 30 June 2026
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Thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana from afternoon to evening – GMet
GMet forecasts thunderstorms and rain across parts of Ghana from Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with mostly cloudy skies, mist, rough seas and temperatures reaching up to 35°C. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mostly cloudy conditions across much of the country today, Tuesday, June 30, 2026, with thunderstorms and rain expected to affect several areas from the afternoon into the evening.

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According to GMet's latest 18-hour weather forecast, mist and fog are expected over coastal, forest and hilly areas during the early morning hours.

A few locations along the coast are also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms in the morning.

READ ALSO: NADMO urges residents living around the Weija Dam to evacuate immediately as spill gates are opened to release excess water

As the day progresses, sunny intervals are expected across many parts of the country before giving way to thunderstorms accompanied by rain over sections of the coast, middle belt and northern Ghana later in the day.

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The forecast indicates that coastal cities, including Accra, Kasoa, Aflao and Anloga, have a 40% chance of rain during both the morning and afternoon before conditions become mostly cloudy in the evening.

Communities across parts of the forest and transition zones, including Kumasi, Koforidua, Ho, Akim Oda, Obuasi, Goaso, Sunyani and Atebubu, are expected to experience thunderstorms with rain mainly in the afternoon, with some areas likely to continue experiencing stormy conditions into the evening.

READ ALSO: Interior Ministry issues flood alert, urges public to stay indoors as emergency teams respond

In the northern sector, thunderstorms are also expected during the afternoon in Tamale and Yendi, while Bole, Wa, Bolgatanga, Damongo, Nalerigu and Jirapa are forecast to enjoy sunny intervals before partly cloudy conditions set in later in the evening.

GMet has placed several areas under a "Be Prepared" alert for possible thunderstorms and rainfall, urging the public to remain weather-aware, particularly in areas prone to flooding.

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Temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 30°C along the coast, 23°C and 32°C in the forest zone, 23°C and 34°C in the transition belt, and 25°C to 35°C across northern Ghana.

READ ALSO: 9 things you should do during heavy rains if you live in flood-prone areas

Meanwhile, the agency says the state of the sea will be rough, advising fishermen, boat operators and other users of Ghana's coastal waters to exercise caution.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from GMet and take the necessary precautions, especially as heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding and disrupt movement in some communities.

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