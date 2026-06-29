9 things you should do during heavy rains if you live in flood-prone areas

Stay updated with official weather alerts and follow evacuation orders, while switching off electricity and gas if it is safe to do so.

Avoid floodwaters and move to higher ground immediately if heavy rains cause flooding, as even shallow moving water can be life-threatening.

Here are essential tips and strategies to help you stay safe and minimize damage during such events:

By taking these precautions and preparing in advance, you can significantly reduce the risks associated with living in a flood-prone area during heavy rainfall. Remember, the safety of you and your family is paramount, and timely actions can save lives and property.