The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has ordered all fuel stations affected by flooding to immediately suspend operations until they receive official safety clearance.

NPA has ordered all flooded fuel stations to suspend operations immediately.

Stations must remain closed until they receive official safety clearance.

The public has been urged to avoid flooded fuel stations and report any hazards.

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In a public notice issued following Monday’s heavy rains and flooding in parts of the capital, the NPA directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), fuel station operators, dealers and transporters to implement strict safety measures at affected facilities.

"Immediately cease all fuel dispensing, loading, and offloading activities where floodwater has inundated the forecourt, tank area, or entered tank manholes, fill points, or vent pipes," the Authority ordered.

The NPA also instructed operators to disconnect electrical power to pumps, dispensers and forecourt equipment, evacuate staff and customers, establish a safety exclusion zone of preferably not less than 100 metres, and eliminate all ignition sources such as smoking, naked flames and welding.

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Also Read: NADMO urges residents living around the Weija Dam to evacuate immediately as spill gates are opened to release excess water



NPA directs flooded fuel stations to suspend operations immediately

Affected stations have been directed to notify the nearest NPA Regional Office, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and their respective Oil Marketing Company.

According to the Authority, operations may only resume after floodwaters have receded, a joint safety inspection has been conducted by the NPA and GNFS, all underground tanks and equipment have been certified safe, and any contaminated fuel or hazardous waste has been properly removed.

Also Read: Flooding triggers emergency power shutdown at Mallam and Achimota GRIDCo and ECG substations

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The NPA warned that "the sale or distribution of contaminated petroleum products constitutes a violation of applicable petroleum regulations and will attract severe sanctions."

The Authority further cautioned the public against entering or driving through flooded fuel stations and advised people to avoid contact with floodwater around affected facilities.

Goil fuel station (left) and Star Oil fuel Station (right).

"Refrain from coming into contact with floodwater in and around affected stations, as it may contain petroleum products or other hazardous contaminants," the notice stated.

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The NPA said compliance inspections would be carried out nationwide and warned that any station found operating without the required safety clearance would face enforcement action.

"Any station found to have resumed operations without the required safety clearance shall be subject to enforcement action, including suspension of operations, regulatory sanctions, and prosecution where applicable," the Authority said.