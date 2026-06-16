Major OMC's announce huge fuel price reduction, see latest prices

Major OMC's like Goil, Star Oil, have announced a downward adjustment to their fuel prices.

Ghana's leading oil marketing companies (Goil, Star Oil) have redused fuel prices as a result of a deal announced by Trump to re-open the Strait of Hormuz

Under the new pricing for Star Oil: Petrol (Super) – GH¢13.85 per litre, Diesel – GH¢15.93 per litre, RON 95 (premium petrol) – GH¢15.77 per litre.

Under GOIL’s new rates: Super XP (Petrol) – GH¢13.87 per litre, Diesel XP (Diesel) – GH¢15.95 per litre, Super XP 95 (Premium petrol) – GH¢16.87 per litre.

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Major oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Ghana have begun adjusting their pump prices in the latest petroleum pricing window, with GOIL and Star Oil announcing new rates.

Star Oil announced revised fuel prices effective 16th June 2026, and in a message to customers, the company informed consumers to take note of the revised fuel prices.

Under the new pricing: Petrol (Super) – GH¢13.85 per litre, Diesel – GH¢15.93 per litre, RON 95 (premium petrol) – GH¢15.77 per litre.

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The adjustment follows an earlier review that had placed petrol at about GH¢15.20 per litre and diesel at GH¢15.99, as of 6th June, 2026, before the latest reduction in the current window.

Also, GOIL has reviewed its prices across its filling stations nationwide.

Under GOIL’s new rates: Super XP (Petrol) – GH¢13.87 per litre, Diesel XP (Diesel) – GH¢15.95 per litre, Super XP 95 (Premium petrol) – GH¢16.87 per litre.

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Goil’s adjustment follows an earlier review that had placed petrol at about GH¢14.60 per litre and diesel at GH¢16.46, as of 18th May, 2026, before the latest reduction in the current window.

This development comes after reports of an agreement between Iran and the United States aimed at re-opening the Strait of Hormuz to global oil shipments.