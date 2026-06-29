7 roads that experience heavy traffic during rains in Accra: See list

7 roads that experience heavy traffic during rains in Accra: See list

7 roads in Accra that experience heavy traffic during rains: See list

Heavy rains that battered parts of Accra from late Sunday, 28 June, into Monday morning once again brought large sections of the capital to a standstill, submerging major roads, trapping thousands of commuters and prompting an emergency flood alert from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Heavy rains have once again caused severe flooding and traffic congestion across parts of Accra, disrupting movement and prompting a flood alert from NADMO.

The George Walker Bush Highway, Kaneshie-Mallam, Accra-Kasoa Highway, Circle, Adenta-Dodowa, Achimota-Ofankor and Spintex Road are among the worst-affected routes.

Authorities are urging motorists to avoid flooded roads while efforts continue to improve drainage and reduce the city's recurring flood risk.

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Also Read: Heavy rains hinder efforts to contain major factory fire at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

In a flood advisory issued at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, 29 June 2026, NADMO confirmed flooding in Accra, Tema and Kasoa and urged residents to exercise extreme caution.

The organisation advised the public to avoid flood-prone and low-lying areas, refrain from driving or walking through flooded roads, move to higher ground if water levels rise, and keep children and older people away from waterways and drains.

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Parts of Adabraka flooded during Monday morning rains

The latest flooding once again exposed the capital's long-standing drainage challenges. Waterlogged roads forced vehicles to crawl through submerged sections, while thousands of commuters were delayed on their way to work and school.

Although flooding affects many parts of Accra, some roads experience severe congestion almost every time heavy rains fall.

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1. N1 Highway (George Walker Bush Highway)

N1 Highway (George Walker Bush Highway)

The George Walker Bush Highway is one of Accra's busiest transport corridors and among the first major roads to experience severe congestion during heavy rainfall. Flooding along sections of the highway quickly creates long queues and disrupts traffic across the city.

2. Kaneshie-Mallam Corridor

The Kaneshie First Light and Mallam areas regularly experience flooding after prolonged rainfall. Despite recent desilting exercises and drainage improvements by NADMO and local authorities, this corridor remains one of the most heavily congested routes whenever heavy rain falls.

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3. Accra-Kasoa Stretch (Mallam-Kasoa Highway)

Thousands of commuters were left stranded for hours on Friday as severe traffic congestion crippled the busy Kasoa–Mallam highway. Image credit: Metrotvonline

The Accra-Kasoa highway, particularly around Weija and Mallam, is frequently inundated during storms. Floodwaters often slow traffic to a crawl and occasionally make sections of the road impassable, disrupting travel between Accra, Kasoa and the Central and Western regions.

4. Kwame Nkrumah Interchange (Circle) and Adabraka

Circle interchange

The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and surrounding communities, including Odawna and Adabraka, remain among Accra's most flood-prone locations. Heavy rainfall regularly submerges roads, homes and businesses, making movement difficult for motorists and pedestrians alike.

5. Adenta-Dodowa Road

The Adenta-Dodowa Road experiences significant traffic build-up during heavy rains as waterlogged sections slow vehicle movement. Flooding along this corridor also affects commercial transport services, leaving many commuters stranded at bus stops.

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6. Achimota-Ofankor Stretch

Flooding around Achimota and the Ofankor Barrier frequently results in severe traffic congestion. The area's low-lying terrain allows runoff from surrounding communities to accumulate quickly, making effective drainage maintenance essential.

7. Spintex Road

Spintex Road is another major route that struggles during heavy rainfall. Flooding regularly causes gridlock along this important commercial and residential corridor, with congestion often extending onto the Tema Motorway and surrounding roads.

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The recurring challenge

Accra traffic

Recurring floods continue to highlight Accra's drainage and urban planning challenges. Poor drainage infrastructure, blocked gutters, indiscriminate dumping of waste and rapid urbanisation have all contributed to the persistent problem.

As heavy rains continue, authorities have urged motorists to avoid flooded roads where possible and advised residents in vulnerable communities to remain alert.

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