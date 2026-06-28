An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor

An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor

Parts of Accra and Central Region to face power outages from June 29 - July 1st; See full schedule

ECG has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (Accra West) and Central Region from June 29 through to July 1st for maintenance works, affecting daytime workers and businesses.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra and the Ashanti Region from June 29 to July 1st.

The outages, planned for 9:00am to 5:00pm in most affected areas, are due to emergency maintenance works and system upgrades.

ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability, but it is expected to affect daytime workers and businesses.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of Accra and Central Region.

READ ALSO: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Monday, June 29 which runs through to July 1st, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, although timelines may vary in some locations.

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Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached by the company published below.

The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

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Continuous investments in maintenance works, recent transformer upgrades and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect many workers and businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period.

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