Advertisement

NADMO issues flood alert for 3 major areas after Monday morning rains: See list and emergency lines

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:29 - 29 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
NADMO issues flood alert for 3 major areas after Monday morning rains: See list and emergency lines
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has issued a flood alert for residents of Tema, Accra and Kasoa following hours of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding in several communities on Monday morning.
Advertisement

  • NADMO has issued a flood alert for Accra, Tema and Kasoa following heavy rainfall on Monday morning.

  • Residents have been urged to avoid flooded roads, move to higher ground and refrain from unnecessary travel.

  • The rains have caused flooding, severe traffic congestion and disruption to the morning commute in several communities.

Advertisement

Also Read: Greater Accra REGSEC lists flood-prone areas as GMet predicts heavy rainfall in June - See the full list

In a flood advisory issued at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, 29th June 2026, NADMO confirmed that flooding had been recorded in the three areas and urged residents and commuters to exercise extreme caution.

"Flooding is currently being recorded in Tema, Accra, and Kasoa areas," the organisation stated.

Also Read: Heavy rains flood parts of KNUST, leaving students stranded (Video)

Advertisement
Parts of Adabraka flooded during Monday morning rains
Parts of Adabraka flooded during Monday morning rains

NADMO advised the public to avoid all flood-prone and low-lying areas and warned against attempting to drive or walk through flooded roads.

It further urged residents to "move to higher ground immediately if water is rising around you" and to "keep children and elderly away from waterways and drains."

Also Read: Residents flee as several homes flood after Weija Dam spillage

Advertisement

The organisation also called on the public to report stranded persons or emergencies through its emergency lines, 0302964884, 0291913077, or the national emergency number 112.

"Stay safe. Stay informed. Avoid unnecessary travel until the situation improves," NADMO added.

The alert follows prolonged rainfall that began late on Sunday, 28th June, and continued into Monday morning, leaving several parts of Accra waterlogged and disrupting the morning commute.

NADMO advised the public to avoid all flood-prone and low-lying areas and warned against attempting to drive or walk through flooded roads.
NADMO advised the public to avoid all flood-prone and low-lying areas and warned against attempting to drive or walk through flooded roads.

Major roads were submerged, forcing motorists to navigate through floodwaters while others turned back after sections of roads became impassable. The flooding also caused severe traffic congestion across parts of the capital, delaying thousands of commuters travelling to work and school.

Advertisement

Some homes and businesses in low-lying communities were also affected after floodwaters entered buildings, prompting residents and shop owners to move their belongings to safer locations.

Also Read: Gov't announces drainage expansion, strict law enforcement and crackdown on illegal structures to tackle flooding

Accra has experienced repeated flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, with poor drainage systems, indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains and rapid urbanisation continuing to contribute to the recurring problem.

Areas under NADMO flood alert:

  • Accra

  • Tema

  • Kasoa

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
7 roads in Accra that experience heavy traffic during rains: See list
News
29.06.2026
7 roads in Accra that experience heavy traffic during rains: See list
Interior Ministry issues flood alert, urges public to stay indoors as emergency teams respond
News
29.06.2026
Interior Ministry issues flood alert, urges public to stay indoors as emergency teams respond
Akosombo Dam (Ghana)
News
29.06.2026
Top 10 largest hydroelectric dams in Africa
Heavy rains hinder efforts to contain major factory fire at Kwame Nkrumah Circle
News
29.06.2026
Heavy rains hinder efforts to contain major factory fire at Kwame Nkrumah Circle
Health advisory: GHS cautions public over high risk of malaria, yellow and dengue fever during rainy season
News
29.06.2026
Health advisory: GHS cautions public over high risk of malaria, yellow and dengue fever during rainy season
'Nairobi sea-ty haiwork' – Babu Owino, Mike Sonko to roast Sakaja as Nairobi roads and estates flood after a few hours of rain
Lifestyle
29.06.2026
9 things you should do during heavy rains if you live in flood-prone areas