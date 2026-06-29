NADMO issues flood alert for 3 major areas after Monday morning rains: See list and emergency lines

NADMO issues flood alert for 3 major areas after Monday morning rains: See list and emergency lines

NADMO issues flood alert for 3 major areas after Monday morning rains: See list and emergency lines

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has issued a flood alert for residents of Tema, Accra and Kasoa following hours of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding in several communities on Monday morning.

NADMO has issued a flood alert for Accra, Tema and Kasoa following heavy rainfall on Monday morning.

Residents have been urged to avoid flooded roads, move to higher ground and refrain from unnecessary travel.

The rains have caused flooding, severe traffic congestion and disruption to the morning commute in several communities.

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In a flood advisory issued at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, 29th June 2026, NADMO confirmed that flooding had been recorded in the three areas and urged residents and commuters to exercise extreme caution.

"Flooding is currently being recorded in Tema, Accra, and Kasoa areas," the organisation stated.

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Parts of Adabraka flooded during Monday morning rains

NADMO advised the public to avoid all flood-prone and low-lying areas and warned against attempting to drive or walk through flooded roads.

It further urged residents to "move to higher ground immediately if water is rising around you" and to "keep children and elderly away from waterways and drains."

Also Read: Residents flee as several homes flood after Weija Dam spillage

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The organisation also called on the public to report stranded persons or emergencies through its emergency lines, 0302964884, 0291913077, or the national emergency number 112.

"Stay safe. Stay informed. Avoid unnecessary travel until the situation improves," NADMO added.

The alert follows prolonged rainfall that began late on Sunday, 28th June, and continued into Monday morning, leaving several parts of Accra waterlogged and disrupting the morning commute.

NADMO advised the public to avoid all flood-prone and low-lying areas and warned against attempting to drive or walk through flooded roads.

Major roads were submerged, forcing motorists to navigate through floodwaters while others turned back after sections of roads became impassable. The flooding also caused severe traffic congestion across parts of the capital, delaying thousands of commuters travelling to work and school.

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Some homes and businesses in low-lying communities were also affected after floodwaters entered buildings, prompting residents and shop owners to move their belongings to safer locations.

Accra has experienced repeated flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, with poor drainage systems, indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains and rapid urbanisation continuing to contribute to the recurring problem.

Houses, cars and other properties submerged in Adabraka as early morning rains continue to pound parts of Accra. pic.twitter.com/mirIZ38Eir — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) June 29, 2026

Areas under NADMO flood alert: