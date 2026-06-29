GHS cautions public over high risk of malaria, yellow and dengue fever during rainy season

GHS cautions public over high risk of malaria, yellow and dengue fever during rainy season

Health advisory: GHS cautions public over high risk of malaria, yellow and dengue fever during rainy season

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued an urgent public health alert for the 2026 rainy season, warning of cholera, malaria, and flooding risks. Read the safety guidelines for the public and food vendors.

The Ghana Health Service has issued an alert warning of increased cholera and malaria risks brought by the rainy season.

To prevent outbreaks, citizens and food vendors must maintain strict hygiene and clear stagnant water.

Additionally, residents should keep doors closed to avoid dangerous reptiles displaced by flooding.

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The Ministry of Health, through the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has issued an urgent public health alert following the onset of the rainy season, warning citizens of heightened risks of waterborne diseases, mosquito-borne illnesses, and dangerous wildlife encounters.

In an official statement released on May 29, 2026, signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, authorities highlighted that the transition from a prolonged dry period to early rains poses severe health hazards

Rainwater can carry contaminated faecal matter into water sources, triggering a sharp increase in waterborne diseases such as typhoid, cholera, and dysentery

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Key Health Risks Identified

The GHS noted several environmental and health complications tied to the heavy downpours: Contaminated Agriculture: Vegetables cultivated near water bodies face a high risk of contamination during this period.

Mosquito Breeding Grounds: Stagnant water collecting in discarded items—such as old tyres, cans, and open containers creates ideal breeding sites for mosquitoes. This elevates the risk of malaria, yellow fever, and dengue fever



Displaced Reptiles: Flooding is expected to force reptiles out of their natural habitats, significantly increasing the likelihood of human-wildlife conflict.

To combat these outbreaks, the Ghana Health Service has outlined strict safety guidelines to the public and food vendors

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For the General Public:

Environmental Hygiene: Keep surroundings clean, clear bushes around homes, and remove containers that can collect stagnant water.

Food and Water Safety: Ensure all foods are thoroughly cooked. Wash fruits and vegetables properly using clean water and salt or vinegar. Purchase food only from hygienic and reputable sources.

Personal Hygiene: Wash hands regularly with soap under running water, especially before handling food.

Reptile Safety: Keep doors and windows closed where possible, raise belongings off the floor to minimize hiding places, and report promptly to the nearest health facility if any symptoms of illness occur.

For Food Vendors:

Source food items strictly from hygienic and approved suppliers.

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Practice rigorous food safety measures during preparation and storage, including separating raw foods (e.g., fish) from cooked or ready-to-eat items.



Ensure that all food handling certificates are completely valid and up to date.