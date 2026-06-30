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Ghana records heaviest monthly rainfall ever as June 2026 sets new record

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:14 - 30 June 2026
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Ghana records heaviest monthly rainfall in over 30 years as June 2026 sets new record
Ghana recorded its highest monthly rainfall since official records began in 1995, with June 2026 registering an unprecedented 593.2 millimetres of rain, according to government data presented to Parliament.
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  • Ghana recorded its highest monthly rainfall since 1995 in June 2026.

  • The government says the record rainfall contributed to the devastating Accra floods.

  • June 29 also recorded one of the highest daily rainfall totals on record.

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Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak disclosed the figures on Tuesday, June 30, while briefing lawmakers on the devastating floods that affected parts of the Greater Accra Region following Monday's heavy downpour.

Also Read: Dr Bawumia calls for state of emergency after deadly Accra floods

According to the Minister, the exceptional rainfall largely explains the widespread flooding witnessed across Accra and nearby communities.

Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak
Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak
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He told Parliament that June's total rainfall of 593.2 millimetres is the highest monthly figure recorded since 1995.

"The closest was in 2002 and that was 420.6 millimetres and the other one was 2015, 380.3 millimetres," he said.

Also Read: GNFS rescues 479 people; 5 dead, 1 missing as floods, fires and building collapse hit Accra and Tema

The Minister also revealed that the rainfall recorded on Monday, June 29, reached 169.2 millimetres within a single day, making it the fourth-highest daily rainfall recorded over the same period.

While acknowledging that human activities contributed to the flooding, he stressed that the extraordinary volume of rainfall would have overwhelmed drainage systems even under improved conditions.

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While acknowledging that human activities contributed to the flooding, he stressed that the extraordinary volume of rainfall would have overwhelmed drainage systems even under improved conditions.
While acknowledging that human activities contributed to the flooding, he stressed that the extraordinary volume of rainfall would have overwhelmed drainage systems even under improved conditions.

"Naturally, it clearly shows that even if we had everything right, the kind of rains that we received in June and yesterday would have necessarily created some overflow and created some problem for us," he stated.

Also Read: Mahama proposes relocating key government departments to decongest Accra after devastating floods

Mr Muntaka further disclosed that government received indications around midnight before the downpour that weather conditions were expected to deteriorate, although the intensity of the rainfall could not be accurately predicted.

The latest data comes as government agencies continue rescue, relief and recovery operations following Monday's floods, which claimed lives, displaced residents and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure across parts of the Greater Accra Region.

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Also Read: GMet forecasts afternoon to evening thunderstorms across parts of Ghana today; see areas affected

The government has since announced a series of emergency interventions, including the release of GH₵300 million for flood relief and mitigation efforts, while security agencies and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) continue rescue operations in affected communities.

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