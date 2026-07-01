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3 women arrested in Upper East Region over alleged human trafficking and attempt to sell baby for Ghc20,000

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:48 - 01 July 2026
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3 women arrested in Upper East Region over alleged human trafficking and attempt to sell baby for Ghc20,000
3 women arrested in Upper East Region over alleged human trafficking and attempt to sell baby for Ghc20,000
The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects for allegedly trafficking young women from Nigeria to Ghana and forcing them into prostitution in Gbane. Police also rescued four victims and are investigating an alleged plot to sell a newborn baby for GH¢20,000.
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The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects for allegedly trafficking young women from Nigeria to Ghana and forcing them into prostitution at Gbane in the Talensi District.

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The suspects, identified as Peace Agbede, Favour Sunday Udo, and Faith Levy, are currently in police custody and are expected to be arraigned before court.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that Peace Agbede met one of the victims from Nigeria and promised to help her pursue a career in Ghana's movie industry because of her beauty.

READ ALSO: Ghana arrests Nigerian man wanted by FBI, INTERPOL in major international cyber fraud case

However, after arriving in Ghana, the suspect failed to fulfil the promise and instead took the victim to the mining community of Gbane-Tongo, where she was reportedly forced into prostitution.

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Police said the victim was required to pay GH¢400 each day to Peace Agbede, who acted as her "madam."

Investigators further disclosed that after the victim gave birth on June 26, 2026, Peace Agbede and her accomplice, Favour Sunday Udo, reportedly approached her with a proposal to sell the newborn baby for GH¢20,000 to a prospective buyer.

READ ALSO: Remaining public holidays in Ghana for 2026: Full list and dates

During a search of Peace Agbede's room, officers recovered six sales record books bearing the names Esther, Mary, Bright and Silver, as well as 265 unused condoms.

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The operation also led to the rescue of four female victims, aged between 18 and 20 years, who are believed to have been trafficked and exploited.

The police say investigations are ongoing, while the three suspects remain in custody pending their appearance before court.

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