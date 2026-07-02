How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Colombia

How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Colombia

How the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Colombia

With a place in the last 16 at stake, Ghana must overcome the South American giants to keep their World Cup dream alive. After progressing from Group L, which featured Panama, England and Croatia, the Black Stars now face their toughest challenge yet in a high-stakes knockout encounter.

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Ghana advanced from the group stage with one win, one draw and one defeat. The Black Stars opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama, held England to a goalless draw, and suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Croatia. Caleb Yirenkyi and Derrick Luckassen have scored Ghana's goals so far, while the team has conceded just twice in three matches.

With consistency likely to be a key factor, head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to maintain the core of the side that delivered a resilient performance against England.

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Predicted Ghana Line-up vs Colombia

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Goalkeeper: Benjamin Asare

England v Ghana: Benjamin Asare, goalkeeper of Ghana in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Foxborough, United States. | Photo via IMGAO

Benjamin Asare is expected to retain his place between the posts despite the return to fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi. Since stepping in following Ati-Zigi's injury, the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper has impressed with a series of outstanding performances.

His heroics against England helped Ghana secure a crucial point that ultimately proved vital in reaching the knockout stages. Given his recent form and confidence, Queiroz is likely to keep faith with Asare for the must-win encounter against Colombia.

Defence: Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah

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Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Ghana during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball group stage match between Ghana and Panama at Toronto Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. | IMAGO

The defensive unit has developed strong chemistry throughout the tournament and is unlikely to be altered.

Jonas Adjetey and Jerome Opoku are expected to continue their partnership in central defence after producing solid displays in the group stage. Gideon Mensah should retain his position at left-back, while Marvin Senaya is likely to start on the right side of defence.

The quartet will be tasked with containing Colombia's dangerous attacking threats while providing stability at the back.

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Midfield: Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi

Kwasi Sibo

Queiroz is expected to stick with the midfield setup that proved effective against England.

Thomas Partey will operate as the deep-lying playmaker, dictating the tempo and distributing possession from midfield. Kwasi Sibo is likely to provide defensive cover and energy in front of the back four, while Caleb Yirenkyi will be tasked with driving the team forward and linking midfield with attack.

The balance between creativity, defensive discipline and ball progression will be crucial if Ghana are to compete with Colombia's technically gifted midfielders.

Attack: Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo

Jordan Ayew

With elimination looming for the loser, Ghana are expected to adopt an attacking approach in search of goals.

Ernest Nuamah is likely to start on the right wing, using his pace and dribbling ability to stretch the Colombian defence. Antoine Semenyo should occupy the opposite flank, providing power and directness in attacking areas.

Captain Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the line as Ghana's central striker, bringing his experience and finishing ability to the forefront in what could be one of the most important matches of the tournament.

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READ MORE: Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz sends heartfelt message to victims of deadly Accra floods

Predicted Ghana XI vs Colombia

Goalkeeper: Benjamin Asare

Defenders: Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi

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Forwards: Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo