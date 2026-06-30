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Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz sends heartfelt message to victims of deadly Accra floods

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 16:29 - 30 June 2026
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Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz | Photo via Getty Images
Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz | Photo via Getty Images
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has expressed solidarity with victims of the devastating floods that hit Accra and parts of southern Ghana, assuring affected families that the national team will carry them in their hearts when they face Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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  • Carlos Queiroz has expressed solidarity with victims of the Accra floods.

  • The Black Stars coach says the team will carry affected Ghanaians in their hearts against Colombia.

  • He described the disaster as a reminder that "football is secondary."

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In a statement released on behalf of himself, his technical team and the Black Stars squad currently in the United States, Queiroz said the team was deeply saddened by the tragedy despite preparing for their crucial World Cup fixture.

Also Read: Ghana's Benjamin Asare named among 2026 World Cup's best goalkeepers, beats Pickford and Vozinha: See top 10

"On behalf of myself, my technical team, and the entire Black Stars squad here in the United States, I want to express our deepest solidarity with the victims of the floods in Accra," he said.

The 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has launched Flood Rescue and Evacuation Operations, code named “OPERATION BOAFO” across several communities in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, 29 June 2026.
The 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has launched Flood Rescue and Evacuation Operations, code named “OPERATION BOAFO” across several communities in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, 29 June 2026.
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The coach extended his condolences to families who lost relatives and those displaced by the floods.

"To the families who have lost loved ones, those who have been displaced from their homes, and everyone affected, we are with you. The images and reports from home are heartbreaking, and even though we are here preparing for our World Cup match against Colombia, our thoughts have not left Ghana."

Also Read: Ghana vs Colombia: Fans to pay up to $1,265 for World Cup tickets

Queiroz stressed that the disaster had reminded the team that there are moments when football takes a back seat.

"In moments like this, we are reminded that football is secondary. Ghana is one family. When Accra suffers, we all suffer," he stated.

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Carlos Queiroz: 'There is no defensive or attacking coach in modern football' | Photo via Getty Images

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Colombia at the Kansas City Stadium on July 3 in the knockout stage of the tournament, and the Portuguese coach said the players would dedicate their performance to Ghanaians affected by the disaster.

Also Read: Ghana’s Marvin Senaya emerges as one of World Cup’s best defenders after good performances - Opta XI

"We will carry the people of Accra in our hearts when we walk out at Kansas City Stadium on July 3. Your resilience is our inspiration. We will give everything to make you proud and to bring some hope in this difficult time."

Ghana forward Prince Kwabena Adu (25) and England defender Ezri Konsa (2) battle for the ball in front of the goal during the June 23rd FIFA World Cup. | Photo via IMAGO
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He concluded his message by urging Ghanaians to remain resilient.

The floods, triggered by record-breaking rainfall on June 29, claimed lives, displaced hundreds of residents and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure across Accra, Tema and surrounding communities.

Also Read: Here’s a full breakdown of what Black Stars have earned so far at the 2026 World Cup

In a statement released on behalf of himself, his technical team and the Black Stars squad currently in the United States, Queiroz said the team was deeply saddened by the tragedy despite preparing for their crucial World Cup fixture.
In a statement released on behalf of himself, his technical team and the Black Stars squad currently in the United States, Queiroz said the team was deeply saddened by the tragedy despite preparing for their crucial World Cup fixture.
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