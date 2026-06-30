Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz sends heartfelt message to victims of deadly Accra floods
Carlos Queiroz has expressed solidarity with victims of the Accra floods.
The Black Stars coach says the team will carry affected Ghanaians in their hearts against Colombia.
He described the disaster as a reminder that "football is secondary."
In a statement released on behalf of himself, his technical team and the Black Stars squad currently in the United States, Queiroz said the team was deeply saddened by the tragedy despite preparing for their crucial World Cup fixture.
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"On behalf of myself, my technical team, and the entire Black Stars squad here in the United States, I want to express our deepest solidarity with the victims of the floods in Accra," he said.
The coach extended his condolences to families who lost relatives and those displaced by the floods.
"To the families who have lost loved ones, those who have been displaced from their homes, and everyone affected, we are with you. The images and reports from home are heartbreaking, and even though we are here preparing for our World Cup match against Colombia, our thoughts have not left Ghana."
Queiroz stressed that the disaster had reminded the team that there are moments when football takes a back seat.
"In moments like this, we are reminded that football is secondary. Ghana is one family. When Accra suffers, we all suffer," he stated.
The Black Stars are scheduled to face Colombia at the Kansas City Stadium on July 3 in the knockout stage of the tournament, and the Portuguese coach said the players would dedicate their performance to Ghanaians affected by the disaster.
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"We will carry the people of Accra in our hearts when we walk out at Kansas City Stadium on July 3. Your resilience is our inspiration. We will give everything to make you proud and to bring some hope in this difficult time."
He concluded his message by urging Ghanaians to remain resilient.
The floods, triggered by record-breaking rainfall on June 29, claimed lives, displaced hundreds of residents and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure across Accra, Tema and surrounding communities.