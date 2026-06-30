Ghana vs Colombia: Fans to pay up to $1,265 for World Cup tickets

Ghanaian football fans hoping to watch the Black Stars take on Colombia in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 will have to pay up to $1,265 for a match ticket, following the end of the government's World Cup ticket support programme.

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced two official supporter ticket packages for the highly anticipated knockout clash scheduled for Friday at Kansas City Stadium.

READ ALSO: Morocco beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

According to the GFA, the Premier Supporter Tier is priced at $1,265, while the Standard Supporter Tier costs $1,100.

Supporters interested in attending the match have been advised to contact the GFA directly to secure tickets, subject to availability.

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Government Support Scheme Ends After Group Stage

The ticket prices come after the government concluded its World Cup ticket support initiative, which provided 2,922 complimentary tickets for Ghanaian supporters during the Black Stars' three group-stage matches.

The scheme enabled hundreds of fans to support the national team during their Group L campaign at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

During the group stage, Ghana played three matches:

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Ghana 1-1 Croatia

Ghana 2-2 England

Ghana 3-1 Panama

The Black Stars finished among the tournament's best third-placed teams to secure a place in the knockout stages and keep their World Cup dream alive.

Ghana Faces Tough Colombia Test

Ghana now face a difficult challenge against Colombia, who qualified for the Round of 32 after topping Group K with an impressive campaign.

The South Americans enter the fixture as one of the tournament's form teams, but Carloz Quieroz's men will be hoping to continue their resilient performances and cause an upset.

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The winner of Friday's encounter will progress to the Round of 16 of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, moving one step closer to a place in the quarter-finals.