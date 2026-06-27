Black Stars player ratings vs Croatia: Benjamin Asare 7/10, Luckassen 7.5, Sulemana average

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday night. Despite the loss, Ghana booked their place in the Round of 32 alongside Croatia after a strong group-stage campaign.

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Croatia dominated large spells of the first half and deservedly took the lead after a well-worked move in the 30th minute. Ghana improved significantly after the break and found an equaliser through Derrick Luckassen, whose header from Ernest Nuamah's free-kick made it 1-1 after a lengthy VAR review.

However, Croatia responded almost immediately. After Benjamin Asare produced an excellent save, Niko Vlašić headed home from the resulting corner to restore Croatia's lead and secure all three points.

While Ghana's unbeaten run came to an end, several players impressed. Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare once again produced key saves, Derrick Luckassen scored Ghana's only goal, and Ernest Nuamah made a positive impact after coming on. On the other hand, Kamaldeen Sulemana struggled to influence proceedings and endured a frustrating evening.

Benjamin Asare – 7/10

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The Ghana goalkeeper made several important saves to keep the Black Stars in the contest. He had little chance with either Croatian goal and produced a brilliant stop late in the game before Croatia scored from the resulting corner.

Derrick Luckassen – 7.5/10

Derrick Luckassen ( 23, Ghana) Philadelphia Philadelphia Stadion Pennsylvania United States of America | Photo via IMAGO

Ghana's best performer on the night. The defender was solid at the back and capped his display with a well-taken equaliser that briefly brought the Black Stars level.

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 5.5/10

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A difficult evening for the winger. He struggled to create meaningful opportunities, was largely contained by Croatia's defence, and failed to provide the attacking spark Ghana needed.