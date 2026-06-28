Advertisement

Here’s a full breakdown of what Black Stars have earned so far at the 2026 World Cup

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:49 - 28 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Black Stars of Ghana
Ghana’s Black Stars have earned a guaranteed $13.5 million after reaching the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with FIFA’s expanded prize structure rewarding teams for progression into the knockout stages.
Advertisement

  • Ghana have secured a guaranteed $13.5 million after reaching the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

  • The earnings include a $2.5 million participation fee and an $11 million knockout qualification bonus.

  • Ghana’s prize money could increase further if they defeat Colombia in their next match on July 4.

Advertisement

Ghana’s Black Stars have secured a guaranteed $13.5 million (about GH¢165 million equivalent) in prize money after confirming their place in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

READ ALSO: ‘Group stage was just a preparation, real World Cup starts now’ - Carlos Queiroz

The payout was assured even before Ghana’s final Group L match, following Uruguay’s loss that ensured qualification into the knockout phase of the competition.

Advertisement

Under FIFA’s official prize distribution system for the 48-team World Cup, every participating nation earns structured payments based on progression. For Ghana, the current earnings are:

  • $2.5 million as participation and preparation fee (paid to all qualified teams before or during the tournament)

  • $11 million as round of 32 qualification bonus (earned after reaching the knockout stage)

This brings confirmed total to $13.5 million, even before a ball is kicked in the knockout round.

READ ALSO: 16 Years after knocking Ghana out, Uruguay’s defeat sends Black Stars into 2026 world cup round of 32

FIFA’s updated financial model confirms that the Round of 32 stage, introduced following the expansion of the tournament, carries its own prize bracket, with all 16 eliminated teams from this round still taking home significant earnings.

Advertisement

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the most lucrative edition in history, with a record $871 million total prize pool distributed among all participating nations.

For the first time, even teams eliminated early in the knockout rounds receive substantial payouts, reflecting FIFA’s expanded 48-team format and increased commercial revenue from the joint hosting in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Each participating federation is guaranteed at least $12.5 million minimum, even for teams eliminated at group stage level, meaning Ghana has already surpassed that baseline.

Beyond the numbers, Ghana’s progression marks an important sporting achievement.

The Black Stars navigated a demanding Group L campaign after a hard fought draw versus England, a win versus Panama and loss to Croatia.

Advertisement
Ghana forward Prince Kwabena Adu (25) and England defender Ezri Konsa (2) battle for the ball in front of the goal during the June 23rd FIFA World Cup. | Photo via IMAGO

READ ALSO: Black Stars player ratings vs Croatia: Benjamin Asare 7/10, Luckassen 7.5, Sulemana average

The upcoming clash against Colombia is not only a sporting test but also a high-value financial gateway.

A single win would push Ghana closer to the tournament’s elite earning brackets and strengthen the economic return for the Black Stars. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 African countries with the lowest diesel prices in June 2026; See list
News
28.06.2026
Top 10 African countries with the lowest diesel prices in June 2026; See list
Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife and 2 children in Venezuela earthquake
Sports
28.06.2026
Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife and 2 children in Venezuela earthquake
An image of the official logo of the Electricity Company of Ghana and an image of a candle and a hand in the darkness depicting dumsor
News
28.06.2026
Parts of Accra and Central Region to face power outages from June 29 - July 1st; See full schedule
South Africa xenophobia
News
28.06.2026
Uganda to evacuate 746 nationals from South Africa ahead of June 30 anti-immigration deadline
Here’s a full breakdown of what Black Stars have earned so far at the 2026 World Cup
Sports
28.06.2026
Here’s a full breakdown of what Black Stars have earned so far at the 2026 World Cup
‘Group stage was just a preparation, real World Cup starts now’ - Carlos Queiroz
Sports
28.06.2026
‘Group stage was just a preparation, real World Cup starts now’ - Carlos Queiroz