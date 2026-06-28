Here’s a full breakdown of what Black Stars have earned so far at the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s Black Stars have earned a guaranteed $13.5 million after reaching the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with FIFA’s expanded prize structure rewarding teams for progression into the knockout stages.

Ghana have secured a guaranteed $13.5 million after reaching the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

The earnings include a $2.5 million participation fee and an $11 million knockout qualification bonus.

Ghana’s prize money could increase further if they defeat Colombia in their next match on July 4.

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Ghana’s Black Stars have secured a guaranteed $13.5 million (about GH¢165 million equivalent) in prize money after confirming their place in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The payout was assured even before Ghana’s final Group L match, following Uruguay’s loss that ensured qualification into the knockout phase of the competition.

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Under FIFA’s official prize distribution system for the 48-team World Cup, every participating nation earns structured payments based on progression. For Ghana, the current earnings are:

$2.5 million as participation and preparation fee (paid to all qualified teams before or during the tournament)

$11 million as round of 32 qualification bonus (earned after reaching the knockout stage)

This brings confirmed total to $13.5 million, even before a ball is kicked in the knockout round.

FIFA’s updated financial model confirms that the Round of 32 stage, introduced following the expansion of the tournament, carries its own prize bracket, with all 16 eliminated teams from this round still taking home significant earnings.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the most lucrative edition in history, with a record $871 million total prize pool distributed among all participating nations.

For the first time, even teams eliminated early in the knockout rounds receive substantial payouts, reflecting FIFA’s expanded 48-team format and increased commercial revenue from the joint hosting in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Each participating federation is guaranteed at least $12.5 million minimum, even for teams eliminated at group stage level, meaning Ghana has already surpassed that baseline.

Beyond the numbers, Ghana’s progression marks an important sporting achievement.

The Black Stars navigated a demanding Group L campaign after a hard fought draw versus England, a win versus Panama and loss to Croatia.

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Ghana forward Prince Kwabena Adu (25) and England defender Ezri Konsa (2) battle for the ball in front of the goal during the June 23rd FIFA World Cup. | Photo via IMAGO

The upcoming clash against Colombia is not only a sporting test but also a high-value financial gateway.